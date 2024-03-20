First Rate Taps Global Marketing Leader and CEO April Rudin to Join Company’s Board of Advisors

Bolsters Board with Strategic Marketing Expertise

ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Rate, a global leader in providing AI reporting and compliance services for the wealth management industry, has added global marketing strategist April Rudin, CEO of The Rudin Group, to its Board of Advisors.





“We are thrilled to welcome April to our talented board,” said First Rate’s President, Craig Wietz. “The wealth management industry is experiencing a significant transformation, and First Rate is at the forefront of this change. As one of our distinguished board members, April will help us with sophisticated, strategic marketing and communications that will reinforce our leadership position in the industry.”

As founder and CEO of The Rudin Group, Rudin leads a national team of industry communications experts who design marketing campaigns for some of the world’s leading wealth-management firms, fintechs, and family offices. The Rudin Group recently celebrated 15 years of successful service.

“First Rate has been at the forefront of wealthtech and their reputation as a world-class leader in this space speaks for itself. Trina and Dave’s passion matches my own and together we will continue to elevate the company’s brand among RIAs, asset managers, and family offices. I look forward to what comes next,” said Rudin.

Rudin has been disrupting the financial services marketing landscape since 2008 with the founding of The Rudin Group. She and her team specialize in creating customized and compliant marketing solutions for multi-family offices, wealth management firms, private banks, RIAs, wealthtechs/fintechs, and other financial services firms that want to be visible in the UHNW/HNW space. In addition, she/her firm has been recognized globally with awards for her multi-generational strategy, messaging, content creation, social/digital media, PR/media marketing, and UHNW/HNW inbound lead generation talents.

About First Rate

First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients’ investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It’s technology as it should be.

First Rate’s flexible solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry.

Through data aggregation, performance calculation, client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their businesses by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.

