First-of-its-Kind Integrated, Secure Dialing Extends the Power of Mobile E-Prescribing for Healthcare Providers

Groundbreaking In-App Feature From iPrescribe by DrFirst Allows Care Continuity Anytime, Anywhere

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPrescribe by DrFirst announces the launch of Connect, the first integrated dialer that lets prescribers make secure and private calls with patients and others. Calls made through the app display the practice’s designated office number, maintaining professional boundaries and presenting patients with a number they are likely to recognize and trust.

This innovation simplifies secure patient communication, allowing providers to make calls within the prescribing workflow from any location, whether at their desk or on the go between offices, hospitals, clinics, or homes. A recent iPrescribe by DrFirst survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers highlights the urgency of this feature:

41% report their doctor gave them their cell phone number to call or text

75% say they’ve used it

Sharing personal numbers with patients can lead to unintended consequences, cautions Colin Banas, M.D., M.H.A., Chief Medical Officer for iPrescribe by DrFirst. “If you miss an urgent call or text from a patient, it can delay care in an emergency,” Banas said. “Additionally, patients may not answer calls from unrecognized numbers or could save a personal number for future use, creating potential complications for both parties.”

To address privacy concerns and streamline communications, the Connect feature allows prescribers to call patients, pharmacies, and colleagues within the secure, compliant e-prescribing app. Outbound calls display the practice name and number so patients and others see your professional identity while keeping personal details secure. Prescribers can conveniently launch calls to patients with a single tap within the patient record.

Connect is available now to all iPrescribe users with an active paid subscription. For more information, visit iPrescribe.com.

Methodology

A national online survey of 1,003 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of DrFirst in July 2024. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

About iPrescribe by DrFirst

iPrescribe by DrFirst is the industry-leading e-prescribing solution, trusted by healthcare providers throughout the U.S. It enables safe and efficient prescribing of controlled and non-controlled substances anytime, anywhere. Built for mobility and designed to adapt to any workflow, iPrescribe ensures seamless, compliant prescribing across all practice settings. Whether used as a standalone mobile solution or integrated with an EHR, iPrescribe delivers flexibility for in-office and after-hours needs. To learn more, visit iPrescribe.com and follow @iPrescribe.

About DrFirst

For 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare workflows and help patients start and stay on therapy with end-to-end solutions that enhance prescription access, affordability, and adherence. DrFirst has recently won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 420,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

