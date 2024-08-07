First National Bank of Fort Smith Partners with Blend to Streamline their Mortgage Lending and HELOC Businesses

FNB Mortgage live and actively originating on Blend’s platform in under 6 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FNB Mortgage, the mortgage division of The First National Bank of Fort Smith, as well as its other bank divisions First National Bank of NWA, National Bank of Sallisaw, and Central National Bank of Poteau, today announced a partnership with Blend, a leading platform for digital banking solutions, to further streamline their mortgage and HELOC application experiences.





“Our partnership with Blend furthers our efforts to make the home buying process as easy and efficient as possible for our members,” said Ross Mallioux, Director of Mortgage Lending for FNB. “And in today’s competitive market, the ability to control the cost of originating a loan by automating core parts of the application process is critical. Blend’s technology, particularly their instant verifications across assets, income, and employment is critical in making home buying smoother, faster, and less costly so we can provide our customer the best possible pricing.”

Blend’s platform allows FNB Mortgage’s customers to easily upload documents online, review and sign their disclosures electronically, and receive automatic reminders for any missing information during the mortgage application process.

Six-Week Implementation

Since signing the new partnership in early June 2024, Blend has been able to quickly onboard FNB Mortgage to the platform, enabling them to actively originate in under six weeks.

“Our customers want to execute quickly and with high quality, and Blend can help them deliver that,” said Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend. “We’re proud to partner with leading institutions like FNB Mortgage who are busy preparing for the next rebound by building out their technology suite with Blend as the core solution.”

About Blend’s Mortgage Suite

Blend has over 12 years of experience building leading mortgage and consumer lending solutions for hundreds of financial institutions nationally. Based on an independent 2023 impact analysis conducted with Blend customers, Blend’s Mortgage Suite eliminates an average of 8 days from the overall loan cycle time, from processing to closing, resulting in $914 in average cost savings per loan.

About Blend

Blend (NYSE: BLND) is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About First National Bank of Fort Smith

FNB Mortgage is the mortgage lending division of The First National Bank of Fort Smith, and serves other bank divisions – First National Bank of NWA in Northwest Arkansas, National Bank of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and Central National Bank of Poteau, Oklahoma. Their mission is to be the leading financial service provider in Western Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas, and Eastern Oklahoma by providing exceptional customer service, and offering financial products and expertise that will meet the needs of their customers. First National Bank of Fort Smith which was established in 1872, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

For more information on FNB Mortgage, and The First National Bank of Fort Smith, or their current mortgage offerings, visit: https://fnbnwa.com/home-loans/.

