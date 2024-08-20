First Major Shipment of FeedKind® Pet Protein Arrives in Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World-leading protein pioneer Calysta is targeting significant growth in Europe as the first major shipment of FeedKind® Pet protein arrived at its warehouse in Poland.





The shipment builds upon its launch of FeedKind Aqua earlier this year. FeedKind Pet, a non-GMO protein with no animal or plant ingredients used in its production, is now available to pet food manufacturers across Europe, where it can be used in dry kibble, tinned food, or treats.

Made by fermentation, the protein was shipped by Calysseo, Calysta’s joint venture with Adisseo to produce FeedKind at commercial scale. Earlier this year, Calysseo received MARA approval from China for use in aquaculture feeds. An export permit granted this spring enabled Calysseo to commence shipping internationally. Calysseo hosts two of the largest fermenters in the world, each with a 10,000-tonne nameplate capacity.

Herman Sloot, Vice President of Commercial Development at Calysta said: “For the first time, Europe’s pet food sector has the option to choose a fermented protein that is nutritious and kind to the environment. Starting today, FeedKind Pet will be available globally at commercial scale.

“In the last decade, the number of pet-owning households has increased by approximately 20 million, with few indications it will slow any time soon. There is a growing appetite for high-quality, animal-free protein in pet diets, and pet parents want ingredients that will benefit their pet’s health in the long run. FeedKind Pet uniquely meets that demand.

“It’s a win-win for both the pet sector and the consumer, offering optimal benefits for pets, owners, and the planet.”

FeedKind Pet brings to market the first high-quality fermented protein available to the industry in commercial quantities. It is vegetarian and at the same time nutrient dense, with a complete amino acid profile. It also contains postbiotic properties that help maintain a healthy gut in animals. Furthermore, even as a vegetarian protein source, it has excellent palatability and acceptance for both dogs and cats.

The first tonnes of FeedKind Pet were shipped from the Calysseo plant in China to Calysta’s EU GMP+ warehouse in Poland, and the first commercial deliveries to European petfood producers have now been completed. With Calysta’s patented fermenter based in Chongqing, China, this marks the first international exports by its joint venture with Adisseo.

FeedKind Pet is already approved for use in both the EU, the UK, Canada, and many other countries.

Sloot added: “Great progress is being made in the USA, where we already have GRAS status for use in aquaculture feeds, and we plan to extend this to pet food applications in the near future.”

Alan Shaw, CEO and Co-Founder of Calysta said: “Calysta and its partners have now established a robust international supply chain with global reach. FeedKind protein is the culmination of 10 years of hard work and brings a disruptive innovation to both the aquaculture and pet food industries at a scale that matters. We are making protein for feed and food with a small fraction of the resources required by traditional practices. FeedKind is the best kind of innovation – a partnership between nature and human ingenuity.”

In addition to its use in pet food, Calysta’s FeedKind protein is also approved for use in aquaculture and livestock feeds, offering a functional and healthy feed ingredient that helps protect biodiversity and improve global food security.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., San Mateo, CA, is a biotechnology company working towards a future where the world’s growing population has guaranteed food security. Calysta’s aim is to make protein without limits by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create new feed and food products, creating sustainable, protein ingredients that add to the global food supply.

FeedKind®, protein is made using very little water and no agricultural land by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create a safe, nutritious, and traceable protein. Produced via a natural fermentation, it is non-GMO, has a complete amino acid profile, and is highly digestible.

