First Legal Medical Cannabis Vaporizer Brand in UK Selects AVD Hardware For Launch

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVD (Advanced Vapor Devices), a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vaporizer technology, today announced that its hardware has been selected for the launch of the first legal, British-born brand of UK-formulated medical cannabis extracts.





The new brand, Vida Vapes, is being launched in partnership between IPS Pharma and Grow Group in response to continued demand for vape products.

Clare Holliday, head of medical cannabis UK at IPS Pharma clarified the decision to select AVD hardware, stating, “We recognized a significant demand for extract vaporizer products in the UK market. The Vida product line was developed based on feedback from patients, pharmacies and clinicians. We opted for AVD’s hardware for its track record across North America of industry-leading performance, adherence to international manufacturing standards, supply chain efficiency and positive patient experience.”

“Vida Vapes’ partnership with AVD comes at the perfect moment to meet a burgeoning demand for concentrate products in the UK’s medical cannabis market,” said Michael Brosgart, chief operating officer of AVD. “AVD set the bar for next-generation vape technology and is committed to quality and safety, manufacturing products that are consistently reliable and meet the requirements of our clients and patients alike. IPS Pharma adopting our products for their pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom is a testament to that commitment.”

“Vaporizer devices play a crucial role in the development of inhaled cannabis medicines, in the UK and beyond. I’m pleased to see UK pharmacies working hard to locate the best partners to launch new and improved medicine ranges for patients,” said Dr Sunny Nayee, clinical lead and pain consultant at Integro Clinic in the UK.

About AVD

AVD is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vaporizer technology, recognized for best-in-class hardware designed exclusively for the cannabis extract industry. Decades of experience working with the cannabis plant informs AVD’s personalized solutions for their Client Partners based on a deep understanding of the nuanced interplay between extraction methods, formulation, absorption, heating and vaporization delivery. Oil-touching parts are non-toxic and AVD cartridges are constructed with the highest quality and safest materials available to comply with stringent heavy-metal regulations. AVD controls its entire supply chain and is the partner of choice for leading oil brands, known for producing products that do not easily leak or break. Advanced design—including a proprietary ceramic core and No-Burn Technology™—gives consumers a premium flavor experience. AVD complies with HACCP, cGMP 820, and 110 standards, and is ISO 9001, 14001, 13485, and 45001 certified. Discover more at www.avd710.com

About Vida Vapes

Vida Vapes is a brand launched in partnership between IPS Pharma and Grow Pharma. IPS is regulated by the MHRA and the UK Home Office.

About GSQ

AVD products are supported by GSQ Trading, AVD’s authorised distributor in the UK.

GSQ is a UK-based distributor of only high quality hardware, supplying manufacturers and retailers in the UK (and beyond).

