First Internet Bank Introduces Cash Flow Analysis to Do More Business™ Checking

FISHERS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBA–First Internet Bank’s Do More Business™ Checking enables entrepreneurs to accomplish more in less time. Today, Cash Flow Analysis was added to the account’s broad range of financial tools. This new benefit delivers automated cash flow forecasting, digital insights for improved performance, competitive benchmarking and more.





“In an increasingly competitive landscape, business owners must not only navigate today’s obstacles but plan for tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Kevin Quinn, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Business Banking. “Cash Flow Analysis easily integrates with the business’s existing accounting software, allowing owners to better manage and forecast their finances while accessing an enhanced banking experience at their fingertips.”

Introduced in August 2022, Do More Business Checking enables business owners to earn interest, make unlimited transactions and gain access to a dedicated customer success team. Additionally, customers can link different accounts – even those at other financial institutions – for a comprehensive overview of their finances. Do More Business Checking provides greater day-to-day monetary control, including insight into spending trends by category, simplified budgeting, and seamless funds transfer between accounts.

For more information about First Internet Bank’s Do More Business Checking with Cash Flow Analysis, please visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Paula Deemer



Director of Corporate Administration



(317) 428-4628



investors@firstib.com

BLASTmedia for First Internet Bank:



Spencer Hotz



firstib@blastmedia.com