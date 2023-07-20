First Insurance & Risk Management Launches to Address Needs of Small Businesses

Digital-First Underwriting Company Puts Focus on Stable Insurance Coverage Crucial for Entrepreneurs to Thrive





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Insurance & Risk Management (“First”), an insurance technology (insurtech) platform and program administrator providing small business insurance with integrated risk management, today announced its launch. Designed specifically for small businesses, First is partnering exclusively with independent insurance agents and brokers to provide insurance protection and risk management resources to customers that have historically been under-served by large insurance companies.

In today’s volatile economic environment, small businesses require stability of coverage to operate with confidence. Independent insurance agents and brokers play a crucial role in advising small business customers on the coverage they need to grow their business securely. Recognizing the significance of this partnership, First is fully committed to an agent/broker distribution model. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and streamlined processes, First offers independent agents and brokers access to a simplified application and purchase process. Coverage can be purchased online within minutes, and policies are delivered instantly to the customer, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Understanding that insurance coverage is only one piece of the puzzle, First goes beyond the traditional approach by offering integrated risk management resources to its policyholders. Upon issuing a new policy, insureds gain access to a personalized risk management dashboard tailored to their industry or classification.

Jonathan Hooven, Co-Founder and CEO of First Insurance & Risk Management commented: “We take great pride in our role as stewards of our shareholders and re/insurers’ capital, enabling the transfer of risk for our policyholders. Our core values, especially customer-centricity and innovation, reinforce to all stakeholders, both upstream and downstream, that we will proactively protect underwriting profit.

“Proactive protection of profit means – and this is unique to First, as well as transformational in what it means to be an insurtech – the entire value chain of capital has committed to viewing everything we do through the lens of our small business customers. As a professional risk management organization, we see our overarching objective as being a long-term risk transfer partner. We do this, of course, by providing loss prevention services and paying insurance claims fairly and on time, but also by generating consistent underwriting profit so that we remain a reliable partner to our customers.”

For more information about First Insurance & Risk Management and its comprehensive coverage solutions, please visit www.myfirstinsurance.com.

My First Insurance & Risk Management is a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC. Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC is a licensed insurance agency, NPN 19970643, that sells various property and casualty insurance. Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC does business in Nevada as Mission Specialty Risk Services, LLC, in Utah as Mission Specialty Risk Services, and in California as Mission Specialty Risk Insurance Solutions License #6005417. For a full list of licenses, visit myfirstinsurance.com or click here.

ABOUT FIRST INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT

First Insurance & Risk Management was created to transform small business insurance into a risk management plan that includes an insurance policy. We provide small business insurance with integrated risk management resources working in partnership with local independent insurance agents and brokers. For more information, please visit myfirstinsurance.com.

