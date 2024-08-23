First Insight Named in Gartner® 2024 Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Lifecycle Products

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Insight, Inc., a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail solutions, announced today that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2024 Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Lifecycle Products.

First Insight provides a Voice of Customer platform, InsightSUITE, which generates actionable consumer insights for design concepts, new products, assortments, and marketing initiatives to inform selection, rationalization, pricing, buying, and conversion decisions.

We believe, this latest recognition showcases First Insight’s continued influence and innovation in the retail technology landscape, with solutions designed to support more effective assortment decisions for short lifecycle products, such as apparel, footwear, and seasonal items. By leveraging customer insights powered by AI, First Insight helps retailers and brands improve product sell-through, minimize markdowns, and optimize profitability.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner once again,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. “Retailers are facing unprecedented challenges in managing short lifecycle products, where having the right tools and data can make or break a season. First Insight’s solutions empower our partners to not only react to market changes but anticipate them, all while aligning more closely with their customers’ values.”

According to Gartner, “Retail assortment management applications enable intelligent curation of short lifecycle products, aligning them more closely with consumers’ values.” First Insight’s unique approach combines predictive analytics with VoC data, allowing retailers to move beyond traditional, manual assortment processes and deliver targeted selections that resonate with shoppers, driving both engagement and margin.

Major retailers and brands around the world have improved their product success rates, line productivity, inventory levels, and margins by optimizing their decisions about next season’s items with first-hand feedback from their target consumers. Unlike other market data sources and research tools that leverage historical and current information to predict high-level trends, demand, and pricing, InsightSUITE digitally engages targeted consumers and provides actionable, predictive decision-making data within a day.

For more information about First Insight’s solutions, visit www.firstinsight.com.



Gartner clients can view the full report here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Lifecycle Products, by Jonathan Kutner, August 13th, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About First Insight

First Insight is the global leader in Voice of the Customer retail solutions, transforming business decision-making through actionable consumer insights and AI. First Insight’s platform enables retailers and brands worldwide to boost revenues and profitability by informing strategic decisions with consumer data and removing guesses and personal opinions. Trusted by leading retailers, vertically integrated brands, mass merchant retailers, and wholesalers, First Insight leads in optimizing strategy, product, pricing, planning, and marketing decisions. For further information, visit www.firstinsight.com.

Contacts

Berns Communications Group



Michael McMullan



mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com