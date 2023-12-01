First Insight Named by Independent Research Firm in Retail Planning Platforms Report

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Insight, Inc., a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail solutions, announced today its inclusion into Forrester’s independent research report entitled The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023— The 13 Providers that Matter Most and How They Stack Up.

First Insight’s InsightSUITE platform drives transformative change in the retail sector by applying AI to consumer inputs to give retailers and brands actionable data they can use across multiple roles and topics. For years, major retailers around the world have improved their planning and allocation decisions by bringing the voice of the customer to the table through First Insight. Its next-gen retail decision platform helps retailers optimize initial buy depths, allocations per region, and SKU rationalizations – all areas critical for attaining sales, margin, and inventory goals. Further, it can complement planning systems in large enterprises – especially for key value items (KVIs) — or deliver planning for small enterprises.

“We believe inclusion in The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning Platforms, Q4 2023 report demonstrates the power that forward-looking voice of customer data gives to retailers and brands,” said Greg Petro, Chief Executive Officer, First Insight. “Providing actionable data for assortment building, assortment rationalization, buying, and inventory/promotion decisions removes the guess-work from many of the major decisions facing retailers and brands today. First Insight allows retail teams to make data-driven decisions while mitigating risk to improve their businesses.”

InsightSUITE puts the customer at the center of every retail decision — from strategic planning and forecasting, to product, pricing, planning, and marketing decisions – providing quantifiable improvements in sales and margins.

The full report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

About First Insight

First Insight is the global leader in Voice of the Customer retail solutions, transforming business decision-making through actionable consumer insights and AI. First Insight’s platform enables retailers and brands worldwide to boost revenues and profitability by informing strategic decisions with consumer data and removing guesses and personal opinions. Trusted by leading retailers, vertically integrated brands, mass merchant retailers, and wholesalers, First Insight leads in optimizing strategy, product, pricing, planning, and marketing decisions. For further information, visit www.firstinsight.com.

