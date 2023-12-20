First Communities Reports Outstanding Results with Self-Guided Tours

Tour24 helps property management leader reach 75% completion rate on scheduled tours

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today released key metrics from First Communities. The data shows substantial increases in scheduled and completed tours, same-day tours, weekend tours, and submitted applications since implementing the Tour24 platform.





“Only eight months after deploying Tour24 to many of our 250 properties, First Communities has seen a sharp rise in scheduled and completed tours, same-day tours, weekend tours, and submitted applications,” said Jenn Kloet, Senior Marketing Director at First Communities. “Not only has Tour24 improved the prospect user experience by providing additional touring options and extended availability, but it has seamlessly integrated into our existing workflow and given our leasing teams much more time to focus on all of their tasks.”

Key metrics show Tour24 has had a profound impact on touring and leasing throughout the First Communities portfolio, including:

75% of all tours are successfully completed

82% of tours are scheduled and completed on the same day

64% of all tours take place within 1 hour of being scheduled

54% of tours are completed outside business hours

36% of tours take place on Saturday or Sunday

21% of tour participants apply to lease at the end of the tour

“We are very excited about these new metrics from First Communities,” says Dorota Firek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Client Engagement for Tour24. “Self-guided tours make a big difference for multifamily operators looking to lease-up quickly, as prospects can tour on their own schedule, obtain all the details on key features in the community, and apply to lease on the spot. Everyone at Tour24 is looking forward to bringing this convenience to more multifamily operators and their residents in 2024.”

About First Communities

First Communities Management is one of the nation’s most successful apartment management companies, and manages more than 59,000 units in 250 communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About Tour24

Tour24 is the multiple award-winning platform for multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at www.tour24.io.

Contacts

Cameron Thomas for Tour24



cameron@verbfactory.com

416-660-9801