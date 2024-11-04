First American Mortgage Solutions Executive Nicki Todd Named a 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Mortgage Solutions LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, today announced that Nicki Todd, senior vice president of technology, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2024 Tech Trendsetters, an award that recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. The 2024 Tech Trendsetters were chosen by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry as a whole.





“Nicki has mastered the art of harnessing her team’s expertise to drive solutions that meet mortgage lenders’ most pressing needs,” said Todd McGowan, president of First American Mortgage Solutions. “She has shown a commitment to excellence and a forward-looking perspective that have established her as a respected change agent across the industry and has helped First American provide the certainty and trust needed to power seamless real estate transactions.”

Nicki Todd was recognized for the efforts of the team she leads to innovate both within First American’s operations and across the mortgage loan lifecycle. As a core principle of her work, Todd has empowered her team to identify opportunities for service-oriented innovation, helping First American implement a nationwide notary signing network, a platform for dynamic document generation, and technology that enables loan funding without delays 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Operationally, Todd has also championed automated workflow systems that deliver the right work to the right employees, creating more time for employees to tackle clients’ more complex needs.

“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “These tech trailblazers are not just enhancing efficiency, but transforming the way businesses operate — from streamlining lending processes to improving the customer experience in real estate transactions. Their impact is reshaping both industries, and their forward-thinking solutions are setting new standards for how technology can drive growth and success in today’s evolving market.”

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum, including complete products, micro services, and application programming interfaces (APIs). First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, home equity, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, post-closing and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.0 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2024, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the ninth consecutive year, and named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company for the second consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

