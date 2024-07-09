First American Financial Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

—Earnings release dates for remainder of 2024—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT.





The call will follow the release of the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 24 after the close of regular trading.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 7, 2024 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13747727. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the second-quarter 2024 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to issue a news release announcing its third-quarter financial results after the close of regular trading on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 and host a conference call at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.0 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2024, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the ninth consecutive year. The company was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company in 2023. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

