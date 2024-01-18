First American Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

—Sets planned earnings release dates for 2024—

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST.





The call will follow the release of the company’s earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, after the close of regular trading.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the Internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1 201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Feb. 22, 2024 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13743995. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to issue press releases announcing subsequent quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Thursday, April 25, 2024 – First-quarter results

Thursday, July 25, 2024 – Second-quarter results

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 – Third-quarter results

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

