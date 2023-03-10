First American Data & Analytics Again Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Mortgage and Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Data & Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a 2023 HW Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate winner. This is the second time the company has been named a Tech100 Mortgage winner and the third consecutive year it has been named a Tech100 Real Estate winner.

Tech100 Mortgage winners are companies that are revolutionizing the mortgage process, from origination to closing to servicing and secondary markets, while Tech100 Real Estate winners are companies that are changing the home sales process forever, from home search to lead management solutions to remote closing and transaction management software.

“We’re focused on continually developing innovative products and services for the mortgage and real estate industries and this award recognizes the commitment and teamwork of our people every day toward that end,” said Chris Flynn, head of product and strategy for First American Data & Analytics. “They are the reason we remain at the forefront of innovation and continue to deliver best-in-class solutions, backed by industry-leading data and analytics, that help drive our customers’ businesses forward.”

First American Data & Analytics was recognized for its leading property and ownership data and analytics solutions for the real estate, mortgage and title sectors. First American Data & Analytics provides instant access to data and analytics through its data-as-a-service offerings and technology platforms, which include its industry-leading fraud-risk management, regulatory compliance, valuation and property research platforms. The company has been awarded 21 patents for title automation, loan-risk assessment, online platforms, optical character recognition (OCR) and data extraction.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 8 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

