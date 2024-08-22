FireHydrant Acquires Blameless to Further Solidify Enterprise Market Leadership

The addition of Blameless’ enterprise capabilities combined with FireHydrant’s platform creates the most comprehensive enterprise incident management solution in the market





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FireHydrant, the most innovative reliability platform across the entire incident response lifecycle, today announced that it has closed on a transaction to acquire Blameless. This acquisition accelerates FireHydrant’s rapid growth into the enterprise segment for incident management.

Blameless has proven its leadership in incident management, and by consolidating the category, FireHydrant cements its position as a proven end-to-end platform for alerting, incident management, and communications. The integration of Blameless’ enterprise capabilities will further empower FireHydrant’s platform for the growing number of businesses treating reliability as a core business metric.

“At FireHydrant, our focus is on delivering next-generation incident management functionality, and Blameless shares that mission with us,” says Robert Ross, CEO of FireHydrant. “This acquisition galvanizes us to penetrate the enterprise segment that the legacy providers have held uncontested for years.”

FireHydrant has already been expanding its platform to better support the world’s largest businesses. The company launched Signals, its sophisticated alerting and on-call tool, which is already sending thousands of notifications daily. The company has experienced a significant increase in cross-sells as customers actively consolidate their incident toolchain.

As a part of this transaction, FireHydrant has secured additional funding, providing the company with a robust financial foundation to execute its long-term growth strategy. The company plans to utilize this new capital to develop key strategic features to enhance its product offerings, recruit top engineering talent with a strong product focus, and integrate its platform with highly requested third-party tools.

Blameless board members Vas Natarajan from Accel and Dan Moskowitz from Third Point Ventures have joined FireHydrant’s board of directors as a part of the acquisition.

“We’re so excited to bring Firehydrant and Blameless together in this unified mission to bring enterprise-grade reliability tools to enterprises everywhere,” said Natarajan. “This is one of those rare situations where the two companies are clearly stronger as a combination. I look forward to working with Robert and our board to advance the mission of a more reliable web.”

About FireHydrant

FireHydrant is a sophisticated end-to-end incident management platform that empowers businesses to seamlessly declare, automate, and resolve incidents at any scale. Founded by engineers with real-world experience and trusted by global innovators across all industries, FireHydrant’s goal is to provide a platform where reliability is center stage. For more information, visit us at firehydrant.com.

Contacts

Robert Ross



FireHydrant



(917) 997-3997



press@firehydrant.com