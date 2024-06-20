Fintech & Payment Innovators Invited to Enter Juniper Research’s Future Digital Awards 2024

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2024.





Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have recognised technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: those delivering imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to radically disrupt their markets, as well as providing significant benefits to consumers and the wider society.

Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research, commented: “With the fintech & payments space being more competitive than ever, it is vital to take the time to recognise the most innovative and distinctive players in the market. We look forward to judging what will be an incredible group of innovations, and wish all our entrants the best of luck.”

This year’s Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments cover the following categories:

Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Digital Identity Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Banking Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Open Banking Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Fintech Innovation

Embedded Finance Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Financing Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Regtech Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Payment Innovation

A2A Payments Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Best B2B Payment Platform (Platinum & Gold)

CBDC Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Payment Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Best Mobile Money Offering (Platinum & Gold)

Modern Card Issuing Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year (Platinum)

POS Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Recurring Payment Platform Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Sustainability in Payment Cards (Platinum & Gold)

Best Digital Wallet Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Best Cross-border Payments Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Fraud & Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Banking Fraud Prevention (Platinum & Gold)

Merchant Fraud Prevention Platform (Platinum & Gold)

Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Network Tokenisation Solution (Platinum & Gold)

Identity Verification Innovation (Platinum & Gold)

Judges’ Choice

While the majority of awards focus on products and services, the Judges’ Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in their industries. These are not open for nominations, and are hand-picked by the judging panel.

Sustainability in Fintech Innovation of the Year

Fintech Mover & Shaker of the Year

Entrants can apply for the awards by clicking HERE. There is no fee to enter. The nominations period closes on Friday 16th August 2024, and all winners will be announced in October.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, retained by many of the world’s leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

