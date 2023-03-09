Fintech Nexus USA 2023: Charting a Course for the Future of Fintech

The Premier Event for the Fintech Community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banks–Fintech Nexus USA 2023, the leading event for the fintech industry, is set to take place at the Javits Center in NYC on May 10-11, 2023. The event will bring together top executives, innovators, investors, and experts to network, learn, and discuss the latest trends and developments in fintech.

Fintech Nexus USA will feature a packed schedule of keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, covering a range of topics, including digital banking, fraud, credit & underwriting, payments, lending, financial health, embedded finance, fintech investing and more.

The event kicks off with keynote Stephanie Cohen, Global Head of Platform Solutions, Goldman Sachs, while Simon Khalaf, CEO, Marqeta will make his first stage appearance since being appointed to lead Marqeta. He will speak about “Why Embedded Finance Holds the Keys to Modernization.” View all speakers.

In addition, discussions around fraud solutions will be prominently featured during the Fraud Fight Club track in partnership with About Fraud; Deloitte will again sponsor the popular Women in Fintech Networking and Luncheon; and one startup will be crowned PitchIt champion in the annual PitchIt at Fintech Nexus USA startup competition.

“Fintech Nexus USA 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone in the fintech industry,” said Bo Brustkern, Co-Founder & CEO, Fintech Nexus. “The event provides a platform for attendees to network, learn, and share ideas with industry leaders and experts, and we’re excited to bring together such a talented group of individuals for this year’s event in the financial capital of the world.”

The Fintech Nexus Industry Awards, which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of the most outstanding individuals and organizations in the fintech space, will close out the event. The awards will be presented during a gala on May 11, 2023 at the Edison Ballroom, NYC at 6pm EST.

For more information about Fintech Nexus USA 2023, visit fintechnexus.com/usa.

About Fintech Nexus:



Fintech Nexus is a diversified media company providing essential knowledge, connections and inspiration to the entire financial services industry, creating a link between traditional finance and the future of finance. Popular offerings include: News, Events, Podcasts, Webinars, Whitepapers and our credentialed educational courses.

