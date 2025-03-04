Fintech Executive Christopher McClinton Joins Lenders Cooperative as President and Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth & Partnership Expansion

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aba--Lenders Cooperative, a leading fintech innovator in commercial loan origination and servicing solutions, announced the appointment of Christopher McClinton as President and Chief Revenue Officer. With over two decades of experience in financial services technology, Mr. McClinton will lead Lenders Cooperative’s growth strategy, partnerships, and brand positioning as the company continues its rapid expansion.

Prior to joining Lenders Cooperative, Mr. McClinton served for six years as Chief Marketing Officer at Finxact, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s go-to-market strategy, corporate communications, and industry partnerships. Prior to Finxact, he was Senior Vice President at the American Bankers Association (ABA) and President of its for-profit subsidiary, ABA Payment Solutions, Inc., where he led initiatives in banking infrastructure and payments innovation.

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in fintech within the banking industry,” said Cary Cooper, CEO of Lenders Cooperative. “His deep expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions in the small business and commercial lending space.”

A widely respected thought leader in financial services over the past two decades, Mr. McClinton is a frequent speaker at industry events, covering topics such as fintech innovation, payments, and banking infrastructure. He holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance from George Washington University.

“I am thrilled to join Lenders Cooperative at such a pivotal time for fintech and its impact on small business and commercial lending,” said Christopher McClinton. “The company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to financial institutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving meaningful change in the industry. I look forward to contributing to Lenders Cooperative’s continued success.”

Lenders Cooperative (LC) is a leading provider of integrated small business and commercial lending platforms coupled with professional services across underwriting, closing and servicing operations. LC currently works directly with over 500 financial institutions nationwide.

