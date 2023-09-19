FinFactor Raises AUM and Clients Thanks to Objectway’s Investment Management Solution

FinFactor, a leading independent investment firm based in Antwerp, Belgium, has relied on the long-standing partnership with Objectway for growing and enhancing their advisory and discretionary business, thus gaining significantly more customers and AUM.





BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AUM–Objectway, global Top100 FinTech provider of as-a-service software and services to banks, wealth and asset managers, has been partnering with FinFactor to support the investment firm managing more business more efficiently, ultimately accelerating their client base growth.

FinFactor is an independent asset manager offering a wide range of financial services through a number of selected custodian banks, adopting a remarkably personalized approach, a transparent and tailor-made advice model and a digitalized investment process.

The partnership with Objectway has enabled FinFactor to make their order workflow management straight-through and seamless, splitting customer portfolios by asset types into multiple custodians; to deliver automated monthly portfolio rebalancing and to generate advice over the consolidated portfolios at client level, thus empowering also personalized reporting.

Objectway’s solution has also ensured continuous compliance thanks to automated pre- and post-trade checks, and by applying specific restrictions based on client’s preferences when generating new investment proposals. Furthermore, a complete dashboard has granted a consolidated view and constant monitoring of portfolios’ compliance at client level.

“Tailor-made portfolio management is our core task. As an independent investment company, we strive to deliver truly transparent and personalized advisory and discretionary services to our clients. In doing so, we entrusted Objectway since we share a common mindset and have appreciated their capabilities to constantly and incrementally support our business growth over the years.” said Philippe Mahieu, Managing Partner at FinFactor.

“FinFactor has more than doubled the number of clients and significantly increased their AUM over the years. We have enabled them to scale their business while reducing costs by handling large volumes of orders automatically via straight-through processing, fully supporting the evolution and expansion of their business model, and customizing our solution according to their ecosystem of clients, custodians and management requirements,” commented Kurt Vanhee, Managing Director Continental Europe and North America at Objectway.

