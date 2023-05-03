FinancialForce Rebrands to Certinia, The ‘Single Source of Certainty’ for Services Businesses

Company has Evolved Beyond Its ERP Roots and Extended Its PSA Leadership to Offer a Comprehensive Technology Platform for Services Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeCertain–FinancialForce, the platform for services businesses, today announced that it has changed its name to Certinia to align with the company’s evolution and delivery of a comprehensive Services-as-a-Business (SaaB) platform.





“FinancialForce was the perfect name when the company was founded in 2009 describing its intent to deliver ERP on Force.com,” said Scott Brown, CEO of Certinia. “Over the past decade, the company invested heavily to become the most trusted PSA solution in the market. Now, we have expanded our ERP leadership with the addition of FP&A, and recently launched new products in two additional markets with Customer Success Cloud and Services CPQ. Together, these are a comprehensive and tightly integrated platform for services businesses. It was time to ensure our name and brand align with all we do in the marketplace today.”

Certinia’s Services-as-a-Business platform includes Professional Services Automation, Customer Success, Services CPQ, ERP and FP&A solutions. By seamlessly connecting all aspects of services operations – from estimation to delivery, customer success management, and financial planning – the platform empowers businesses to deliver excellent services, improve the customer experience, and accelerate growth.

“The name Certinia is an affirmation of one of the key benefits our customers experience when implementing our solutions… certainty,” added Brown. “They can be certain they will be able to deliver the right business outcomes, customer experiences and financial performance that they strive to achieve. In an uncertain and ever changing world, we hear every day from our customers how important our solutions are to navigating these challenges with a single source of certainty.”

Certinia’s Services-as-a-Business platform features a common set of process flows, data elements and cloud architecture that connects the dots across an entire organization. It encompasses all the solutions needed to run a connected services business today from opportunity to renewal.

To learn more about Certinia and its Services-as-a-Business platform, visit www.certinia.com.

About Certinia

Certinia (formerly FinancialForce) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The company’s Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success, and ERP solutions—delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform—provide services businesses with the intelligence and agility to deliver high-quality services, elevate customer experiences and accelerate growth. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world, Certinia is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.

Certinia, the Certinia logo, FinancialForce, FinancialForce.com, and the FinancialForce logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Certinia Inc. or its licensors. Any third-party brands or names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

