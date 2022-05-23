Financial Times Honors DXC Technology and UnitedLex for Innovation in Legal Operations

Joint submission named category winner in 2022 FT Innovative Lawyers Asia Pacific Awards

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, together with the legal team of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, have been named winners of the “Innovation in Legal Operations” category for the 2022 FT Innovative Lawyers Asia Pacific Awards.

Like many corporate legal functions, the contract risk review process at DXC was largely manual and involved lengthy reviews and approvals making it difficult to have a consistent approach and presentation.

The UnitedLex AsiaPac team of legal professionals led the creation of an online “Risk Assessment” platform to identify contract risks and route them to the appropriate approvers in a timely fashion. The platform enables an easy way for approvers to approve, reject, or query the risk using a color-coded severity scale. The data is gathered, collated and presented in real-time management reporting, saving time and resources.

The solution provides DXC Technology a simplified, readily available, consistent set of records of accepted risks and approvals. And the data provides insights into recurring issues so the team can reduce potential risks in the contract portfolio,

“With the help of technology, it is our operational and performance-driven approach to digital transformation that is enabling achievements like this one,” said Paul Lanzone, DXC’s Global Delivery Lead, and UnitedLex EVP. “This on-line risk assessment and approval tool is an essential milestone in our journey to becoming a truly data-driven legal department.”

“This FT award illustrates how DXC and UnitedLex’s unique partnership has enabled innovation in today’s legal department,” said Bill Deckelman, General Counsel of DXC Technology. “We’re proud to be recognized for the tangible improvements our team has developed to address contractual risk assessment and approvals.”

“Our mission is to optimize Legal to accelerate business, and there’s hardly a better example of that manifestation than this Risk Assessment/Approval platform,” said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “We’re proud to have partnered with DXC Technology since 2017 and to be recognized by the FT for this innovation and continue our cutting-edge work together in other realms including litigation and Intellectual Property.”

The Financial Times Asia Pacific Innovative Lawyers Awards explores key trends and transformations taking place in the legal sector. With thousands of submissions annually, it is one of the most prestigious awards platforms in the region. The Legal Operations category examines “ways in which legal operations have been transformed or enhanced, particularly through better processes or an improved use of technology and data.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the go-to leader in optimizing legal and accelerating business through digital agility. The world’s most forward-thinking businesses, law departments, and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

