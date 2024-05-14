Financial Policy & Legal Expert Courtney Robinson Joins Akoya

Head of Policy and Communications joins Akoya during a time of rapid growth and a changing regulatory environment for open banking

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Akoya announced Courtney Robinson as the new Head of Policy and Communications. Robinson comes to Akoya from Block Inc. where she served as the Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. She has a range of industry experiences working on issues critical to policy development and stakeholder engagement.









“ Courtney is joining Akoya at a time when policymakers in the Executive Branch and on Capitol Hill are establishing a framework for a robust and secure open banking system,” said Paul LaRusso, CEO of Akoya. “ She is the right person to help Akoya engage in those discussions as a leader in open banking, committed to privacy and consumer choice, while serving financial institutions and fintech companies of all sizes.”

Courtney joins Akoya with years of experience in the financial services industry, including working for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, where she was responsible for regulatory and legislative matters that affected financial institutions and consumer credit. Courtney’s experience includes coordinating policy outreach to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, and relevant committees on Capitol Hill.

Courtney serves on advisory boards for the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, and the George Mason University Center for Retail Transformation. She previously served as the Policy Counsel for the Center for Responsible Lending and as a Legal Analyst for Freddie Mac.

Akoya was created in 2020 to offer an API-only data sharing network that puts the protection of consumer privacy first and serves financial institutions of all sizes. As Akoya looks to educate policymakers on the benefits of open banking, Courtney’s communications and policy expertise will help Akoya strengthen and achieve its policy goals.

About Akoya | Akoya is a leading advocate for secure and consumer-centric open banking solutions. By leveraging API technology and prioritizing data privacy and security, Akoya is transforming how consumers share their banking data, promoting a more transparent, accessible, and competitive financial services landscape.

