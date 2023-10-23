Financial Data and Analytics Provider Entelligent Names Justin Klug CEO

Klug will succeed Entelligent Co-Founder and climate entrepreneur Thomas H. Stoner, Jr., in top job at industry-leading climate data and analytics firm





BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climatedata–Entelligent, a best-in-class climate data and analytics company, announced the appointment of Justin Klug as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Before joining Entelligent, Klug was President of Capitolis, a financial technology company that enables financial market participants to reduce risk and unlock capital efficiency.

Klug will succeed Thomas H. Stoner Jr., Entelligent’s Co-Founder, who will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.

Entelligent provides a comprehensive technology platform and proprietary data analytic suite that enable a full spectrum of corporates and financial services providers — including asset managers, banks and insurers — to manage risk, generate alpha and meet regulatory reporting requirements. Entelligent’s clients leverage its comprehensive solutions to create value in a range of critical use cases, including for transition and physical risk, climate value-at-risk, carbon accounting and energy price sensitivity, and more.

“Justin’s experience in innovating and delivering essential solutions to the financial services community is ideally suited to take Entelligent’s vision and strategy to the next level,” said Stoner, the outgoing Chief Executive. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Justin as he joins the team and extends the impact and reach of our solutions, both within the financial industry and around the world.”

Klug’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Entelligent. Over the past year, the company has achieved many important market adoption and business development milestones — including most recently the launch of a benchmark climate index series on the Taipei Exchange. Demand for the company’s offerings is rising as investors and risk managers worldwide seek higher-impact solutions — ones that drive superior growth and value.

Entelligent Chairman and Co-founder, David Schimel, Ph.D., said: “Entelligent is looking to accelerate growth and Justin’s experience is spot on. He has a deep understanding of capital markets and the financial services industry, and has had great success in helping companies from business creation through to product acceptance and market penetration at scale.”

Before being named President at Capitolis, Klug was the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Capitolis, Justin held leadership roles with Wall Street firms, including Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

“It’s a privilege and honor to join the incredible team at Entelligent,” Klug said. “Tom Stoner and team have created a powerful platform that offers tremendous value to key financial services market participants. I believe Entelligent can drive dramatic change globally — leveraging the power of the capital markets to drive us all towards a more sustainable future — while generating excess market returns and hedging investment risk.”

