Financial Advisor with Nearly $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise for Robust Technology and Financial Planning Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Financial Advisor Nathan Brown, AAMS™, CRPC™, CRPS™, recently joined the firm’s branch channel from Edward Jones with nearly $150 million in assets. His practice is located in Kalamazoo, Michigan and includes Client Service Associate Kelli Besser.





Brown joined Ameriprise for the robust technology platform and enhanced financial planning capabilities. “It became clear that I needed more from my broker-dealer to continue serving my clients well, especially when it came to technology.” After a broad search across the industry, it was obvious to Brown that Ameriprise delivers an impressive client experience backed by integrated technology. “The firm’s innovative capabilities and solutions have helped me go deeper on advice with clients while providing them with an elevated level of service,” said Brown.

Reflecting on the transition, Brown added, “Clients have been overwhelmingly positive about our move to Ameriprise. It’s evident my clients truly see and feel the positive change. I’m in this business to help my clients achieve their financial goals to the best of my ability. Ameriprise provides me with the support and resources to exceed their expectations.”

The team is supported locally by Ameriprise Branch Manager Rob Schauer, Ameriprise Complex Director Mark Kirchner and Ameriprise Regional Vice President Mitch Doren.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with more than 400 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2023 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About the Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership



The Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership offers a differentiated experience for advisors that helps them accelerate growth while delivering an excellent client experience. Combined with the company’s culture of support and independence, the Ultimate Advisor Partnership enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.

About Ameriprise Financial



At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs.

