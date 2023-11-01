Finalists Named for 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ South America

Program recognizes innovative approaches to leveraging technology and new operating models for business success

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ParagonAwards–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ South America, which celebrate the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.





Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday, November 9, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here are the South America finalists for the 2023 awards:

Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider

Kyndryl with a renowned motor vehicle manufacturer

with a renowned motor vehicle manufacturer Megawork Consultoria with a major retailer in Brazil

with a major retailer in Brazil MIGNOW with a top financial firm offering banking services and solutions

with a top financial firm offering banking services and solutions T-Systems do Brasil with a renowned motor vehicle manufacturer

with a renowned motor vehicle manufacturer senhasegura with a leading pharmaceutical company

Innovation: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas with a major hotel and apartment chain

with a major hotel and apartment chain Prime Control with a fashion and technology-focused company

with a fashion and technology-focused company Teleperformance with a prominent retail group

with a prominent retail group Vericode with Brazil’s financial market infrastructure firm

with Brazil’s financial market infrastructure firm Teltec Solutions with a dynamic food solutions provider

Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Enkel with a major player in the food industry

with a major player in the food industry Fcamara with a distributor and wholesaler of food products

with a distributor and wholesaler of food products Spassu Tecnologia with Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company

with Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company Logicalis with a data intelligence company

with a data intelligence company Dedalus with a healthcare technology and services provider

Environmental Sustainability: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

ST IT Cloud with a global pharmaceutical and life sciences company

with a global pharmaceutical and life sciences company TIVIT with a leading agribusiness and food company

with a leading agribusiness and food company Yaman with a comprehensive benefits and rewards provider

with a comprehensive benefits and rewards provider Darede Serviços de TI with an energy solutions company

The ISG Paragon Awards™ South America, produced by ISG Events, recognize the innovative ways enterprises and providers are driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models.

“Enterprises in South America seek partners to help them create hybrid, connected, autonomous, intelligent and effective organizations,” said Todd Lavieri, partner and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “ISG research finds regional providers in South America are outpacing many larger global firms in helping clients adopt the technologies that can deliver transformative business outcomes. It is an honor to recognize the partnerships that are driving agility and productivity in the region.”

Winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens™ studies, will also be honored at the November 9 ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala.

Full details of the ISG Paragon Awards program are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978 518 4520



isg@matternow.com