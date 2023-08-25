Finalists Named for 2023 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America

Program recognizes innovative approaches to leveraging technology and new operating models for business success

Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, September 13, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.

Here are the North America finalists for the 2023 awards:

Excellence: Recognizing outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider

Infinite Computer Solutions with an American healthcare delivery system

with an American healthcare delivery system Infosys with an American manufacturer

with an American manufacturer LTIMindtree with an international hotel chain

with an international hotel chain Mastek with an American nonprofit health system

with an American nonprofit health system SG Analytics with a Canadian media conglomerate

Innovation: Recognizing the importance of imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Harman Digital Transformation with a NeuroTech company

with a NeuroTech company IBM with an American telecommunications conglomerate

with an American telecommunications conglomerate Marlabs with an Irish medical equipment company

with an Irish medical equipment company Material+ with an American fast food restaurant chain

with an American fast food restaurant chain Tech Mahindra with a global marketing and distribution company

Transformation: Recognizing the successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Genpact with an American agricultural machinery manufacturer

with an American agricultural machinery manufacturer Genpact with an American multinational digital communications technology conglomerate

with an American multinational digital communications technology conglomerate Infovision with a mortgage loan quality provider

with a mortgage loan quality provider Tech Mahindra with a skincare and wellness products brand

with a skincare and wellness products brand UST with an American healthcare system

Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Hexaware with a global insurance company

with a global insurance company Hexaware with a Bermuda-based insurer

with a Bermuda-based insurer Infosys with a major bank in America

with a major bank in America Unisys with a major university in America

Environmental Sustainability: Recognizing outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

Cigniti Technologies with an American nonprofit organization

with an American nonprofit organization HTC with an American retail chain

with an American retail chain Mastek with a government state agency in the U.S.

Diversity: Recognizing diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

Cigniti Technologies with an American nonprofit organization

with an American nonprofit organization Colt Technology Services with a global retail company

with a global retail company Hexaware with an American national nonprofit organization

with an American national nonprofit organization Hexaware with an American healthcare solution provider

The ISG Paragon Awards™ North America, produced by ISG Events, recognize the innovative ways people are driving business success by leveraging digital technology and new operating models.

“A key advantage of engaging with a technology and business services provider is access to their wealth of experience, innovation and talent,” said Todd Lavieri, partner and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Providers continue to expand beyond improving efficiency to facilitating top-line business growth and competitiveness, and we are pleased to celebrate the providers and their enterprise customers that are working together to bring best practices from across industries and competencies to deliver unique and meaningful results.”

The September 13 awards gala takes place during ISG Sourcing Industry Week, which includes the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference and ISG SourceIT. Winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens™ studies, will also be honored at the awards gala.

This year, ISG will make a contribution in honor of ISG Sourcing Industry Week to Bridging Tech, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to providing educational opportunities and technology to K-12 students affected by homelessness. The Bridging Tech team has provided over 5,000 laptops to housing-insecure students, and is expanding to provide hotspots and Internet connectivity as well.

Full details of the ISG Paragon Awards program are available on the award website.

