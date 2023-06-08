Finalists for the 2023 Avetta Awards Represent Achievement, Compliance, Risk Management and Innovation on a Global Scale

Winners will be announced in six supply chain categories at the 2023 Avetta Summit in Houston on June 27

OREM, Utah & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagement—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announces the 2023 Avetta Awards finalists. These companies and individuals represent global leaders in their respective industries that have prioritized a culture of safety and sustainability, as well as developed program and technology investments to drive improved operational and risk metrics at multiple sites and in numerous countries.

Winners will be awarded on June 27 at the 2023 Avetta Summit User Conference in Houston. The Avetta Awards honor companies and leaders in six categories—safety, operations, partnering, compliance, digital transformation and delivering change.

“Avetta has the privilege to work with companies that make safety and sustainability a core part of their company culture and competitive differentiation, leaders at the forefront of supply chain risk and compliance,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “We’re proud to recognize these global leaders for excellence in their industries and supply chain risk management.”

These prestigious industry awards are based on a set of objective criteria and judged by internal Avetta safety and compliance experts in addition to external industry executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and compliance experts. This year’s industry judges included Adele Abrams, President, Law Office of Adele L. Abrams P.C.; Brian Fielkow, EVP of Risk, Acrisure; and Subena Colligan, EHS Coach & Consultant and principal of S. Colligan Coaching.

The finalists and category descriptions are listed here and include the following:

Health & Safety Leader: Companies and programs that have proven safety leadership on a global scale at multiple locations, significant projects and large operations, resulting in decreased incident rates, improved safety scores and achieved KPIs.

FirstEnergy

VCNA

Black Hills Energy Corporation

Gamuda Australia

Verizon

Operational Excellence Leader: Organizations that have demonstrated the ability to drive operational excellence in supply chain risk management in safety, operational efficiency and business continuity through risk and compliance programs.

CP Kelco (a JM Huber company)

Antea Group

Imerys

FirstEnergy

JLL

Northwestern Energy

Black Hills Energy Corporation

BGIS APAC

AstraZeneca

Verizon

Premier Partner: These companies have shown great collaboration and co-innovation in their partnership with Avetta to build industry-leading solutions for the supply chain.

Honeywell

Heidelberg Materials

Arkema

Meta

APM Terminals

Digital Transformation Innovator: Through API integrations and innovative technology automation, these organizations have led their industries in digital transformation on a global scale at multiple sites and in numerous countries.

CP Kelco (a JM Huber company)

Cushman & Wakefield

Verizon

Solvay

Risk & Compliance Excellence: Companies that have expanded their compliance programs to multiple risk disciplines such as ESG, sustainability, financial risk and cybersecurity.

Pacific National

California Water Service

Change Makers: Individuals within large and complex organizations who have created meaningful change within their companies through culture transformations, compliance evangelism, thought leadership, and change management programs.

Colleen Kates-Haurin, Lead Contracts Administrator | Integrated Project Services (IPS)

Brenda Leitzow, Project Administrator | CP Kelco (a JM Huber company)

Phil Varney, WHS Program Manager, EU | Amazon

Trey Walker, EHS Manager | Quantix

Mike Atwater, Manager, Supply Chain Sustainability | Entergy

Sal Trejo, H&S Manager | Kleinfelder

Kim Bhatnagar, EHS Specialist | Ashland LLC

Allison Parkin, Procurement Operations Specialist | APA Group

Tom Stahr, Project Lead | ERM

Jim Lane, Manager, Global EHS Operations & Assurance | Goodyear

The 2023 Avetta Summit User Conference in Houston on June 27 at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria will feature case studies, client panels, product updates, best practice sessions and meetings with Avetta’s senior leadership. Click here to register. Click here for the 2023 Avetta Awards graphic.

About Avetta

The Avetta supply chain risk management SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their contractors to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For contractors in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 47%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our contractors receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ contractors across 120+ countries.

