Finalists Announced in 2024 Create the Future Design Contest Sponsored by Mouser Electronics

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, congratulates the finalists for the 2024 Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.









“We are always impressed by the amazing ingenuity behind each year’s group of Create the Future entries,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Mouser offers its sincere congratulations to the finalists and commends the entrants for their creative designs.”

The following finalists will be competing for the $25,000 Grand Prize during a live presentation round in November. For more information on the finalists and their designs, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

Aerospace and Defense:



Laser-generated Anti-icing and Anti-fogging Transparent Materials

Automotive and Transportation:



Multi-Modal Traffic Detection System

Medical:



NETrolyze: A Novel Immunotherapy for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Electronics:



Thin-Film Thermoelectric Cooling Device

Manufacturing and Materials:



RHOBARR Barrier Dispersions Platform

Robotics and Automation:



Astroant: A Miniature Symbiotic Robotic Serving on the Outside Surfaces of Spacecraft, Rovers, and Landers for Inspection and Diagnostic Tasks

Sustainable Technology:



Cosmetic Silica Upcycled from Rice Husk as Natural Alternative to Microplastic Powders

Previous contests have produced more than 16,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs and students in more than 100 countries. The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality or help provide sustainable solutions. The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation.

For more information, go to https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com