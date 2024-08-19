FINAL FANTASY XVI Comes to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 17

Exhilarating Free Playable Demo Introducing Clive’s Epic Story and Showcasing Large-scale Eikon Battles Now Available On PC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SQUARE ENIX® today announced they are bringing the latest numbered entry in the FINAL FANTASY™ series, FINAL FANTASY XVI, to PC platforms, including Steam® and Epic Games Store on September 17. A free demo for the critically acclaimed action RPG is also available on both platforms.





View the new PC announcement trailer, titled “DELIVERANCE,” here: https://youtu.be/LBqpFlA_4Is

Players can now pre-purchase the FINAL FANTASY XVI Standard Edition, which includes the base game, or the Complete Edition, which will also include the exciting DLC chapters “Echoes of the Fallen” and “The Rising Tide” at a discounted price. Further, players who are interested in purchasing the DLC chapters individually or as the FINAL FANTASY XVI Expansion Pass, which includes both chapters, may do so at launch.

Those who pre-purchase the game on either platform will also receive the following in-game DLC items:

Brave Blade Weapon

Cait Sith Charm (Gil Boost Accessory)

“Sixteen Bells” Orchestrion Roll

The adrenaline-filled FINAL FANTASY XVI Demo is also now available on Steam and Epic Games Store, allowing players to try out the PC version for free. The demo includes the opening prologue of the game during Clive’s adolescence, with the save data carrying over to the full game at launch. With over two hours of content, the demo also includes a special “Eikonic Challenge” Mode, allowing players to enjoy even more frenetic fights with access to even more Eikonic Abilities in battle.

Experience the beginning of Clive’s epic tale and learn about his ambitions and goals by downloading the free FINAL FANTASY XVI Demo at:



Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2738000

Epic Games Store: https://store.epicgames.com/p/final-fantasy-xvi-demo-c289c2

FINAL FANTASY XVI introduces players to an original standalone story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

The first DLC chapter, “Echoes of the Fallen,” unlocks new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. The adventure begins before the base game’s final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and company during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire and the terrible secrets that await within.

The second, and final DLC chapter, “The Rising Tide,” brings an all-new story, battles, sidequests, weapons, accessories, level cap and more, adding a new depth to Clive’s journey before the exciting conclusion of FINAL FANTASY XVI. Players will gain new Eikonic abilities, explore a beautiful new area in the hidden land of Mysidia, and dive into battle against the legendary water Eikon, Leviathan the Lost. This DLC also adds brand new end-game content with the Kairos Gate, where players will challenge 20 stages of intense scored and ranked battles against waves of enemies.

More information on the base game, “Echoes of the Fallen,” “The Rising Tide” and the Expansion Pass is available on the official website at: https://www.finalfantasyxvi.com.

FINAL FANTASY XVI is rated M (Mature).

Related Links



Official Website: http://www.finalfantasyxvi.com

X (previously Twitter): @FinalFantasyXVI

Facebook: @FinalFantasyXVI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/FinalFantasy/

Instagram: @FinalFantasyXVI

#FinalFantasy #FF16

About FINAL FANTASY

For over 35 years, the FINAL FANTASY series has delighted generations of gamers and millions of players worldwide through beloved role-playing adventures that are built upon the benchmarks of spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, memorable characters, and technical and gameplay innovation leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from around the world. Each mainline game in the series is a completely new experience, and an ideal entry-point to the series. Titles of the series have sold over 185 million units worldwide.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY™, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© SQUARE ENIX

LOGO ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO



Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Contacts

pr@us.square-enix.com