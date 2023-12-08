FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Named “Most Anticipated Game” of 2024 at The Game Awards

New Trailer Featuring the Game’s Theme Song Debuts During the Show

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During The Game Awards 2023, FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH, which will launch exclusively for the PlayStation®5 (PS5®) console on Feb. 29, was honored with the award for “Most Anticipated Game” of 2024. Additionally, SQUARE ENIX® unveiled the official theme song for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH in a dramatic new trailer that debuted during the show alongside a showstopping live performance by featured vocalist Loren Allred.





You can watch the just-released Extended Version of the “Theme Song Announcement Trailer” here: https://youtu.be/okGnXYjvJRM

The theme song of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is “No Promises to Keep,” composed by the incomparable Nobuo Uematsu and performed by Loren Allred, the renowned, platinum-selling artist who captivated the world with her single “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. In the new trailer, Allred’s stirring vocals are delivered by Aerith, the iconic flower girl and cherished party member, for a passionate in-game performance in “LOVELESS,” the musical stage play within FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH.

“I am excited and humbled to bring the iconic Aerith’s voice to life on ‘No Promises to Keep’ in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH,” said Allred. “The composer Nobuo Uematsu is a musical visionary who has brought so much to the world of FINAL FANTASY, and to be able to collaborate with such an innovative talent was an honor. I am so grateful to the Square Enix team and cannot wait for the world to hear this song and to play the game we’ve all been waiting for.”

“As depicted in the song ‘Aerith’s Theme,’ Aerith has had a bit of an ill-fated and ephemeral impression within me,” said Uematsu. “I understood from the beginning that this song is also related to Aerith, but the poignant melody from ‘Aerith’s Theme’ does not appear in this song. I wanted to depict the opposite of this, the strength at her core, hidden within Aerith’s heart. As I listened to the recording over and over again once it was finished, Aerith, who until then was a resident of a fantasy world, now began to feel like a real human being in the flesh. Loren Allred’s vocals, sometimes ephemeral and other times passionate and powerful, surely give life to the existence of Aerith. It has been a while since I’ve written a ballad that feels uniquely my own, and I’m happy to have done so. Thank you, Aerith.”

The extended version of “Theme Song Announcement Trailer” takes fans on a whirlwind tour of new gameplay and reveals. The courageous pilot Cid Highwind makes his first appearance in the remake project to offer his aid; the enigmatic Vincent Valentine, a fallen Turk seeking redemption, shows his face to viewers for the first time; fan-favorite characters like Marlene Wallace and AVALANCHE member, Biggs return. Viewers can also witness breathtaking views of the Gold Saucer amusement park and new Synergy Abilities, powerful attacks in which two characters team up to turn the tide of battle. These abilities, unlocked as players deepen the affinity between party members, represent FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH’s focus on its beloved characters and exploring their motivations and relationships.

“This video is the long version of the theme song announcement trailer that was just presented at The Game Awards,” said Tetsuya Nomura. “The song adds even more emotional resonance to the game, with music composed by Nobuo Uematsu, lyrics by Kazushige Nojima, and performance by Loren Allred. This time, the trailer has been edited to reflect more of the story and its characters, but there is still so much more to show, so that will be for another time.”

SQUARE ENIX also unveiled new key art in which the heroic party looks on to the beautiful and expansive environment set in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH.

“This is the first-ever showing of the key art for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, featuring the party members assembled together,” said Tetsuya Nomura. “While they are all facing away from the viewer, I chose to create an image that depicts each member with their own thoughts and feelings on the vast world and unknown journey they are about to embark on. I hope you will witness for yourself how they will confront the fates that await them in the journey ahead.”

Other new artwork and screenshots, along with their corresponding descriptions are available on the press site. They feature Cid, Vincent, Barret’s long-lost friend, Dyne, memorable locales like the Gold Saucer and Corel Prison, iconic summons Titan, Phoenix and Bahamut Arisen, Synergy Abilities and more.

A new, standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, fiend hunts, mini-games and rich stories of the planet’s people and cultures.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH follows the first game in the trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020 to universal acclaim from players and critics around the globe. After earning more than 20 perfect scores from media and being selected as a PlayStation® “Editor’s Choice” pick, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available for the PS5® console on Feb. 29, 2024. This title has been rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 13.9 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films and merchandise.

The first game of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy project, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 20 perfect scores from media, and was selected as a PlayStation® “Editor’s Choice” pick. The game also became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy and standalone story, is now in development and will be available worldwide on February 29, 2024, for the PS5®.

About Loren Allred

Loren Allred is a singer and songwriter who gained acclaim for her astounding vocal performance of the multi-platinum song “Never Enough” from the Oscar-nominated and Grammy award-winning “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack and film. Although she wasn’t a familiar face to the public, in April 2022, Loren appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, where she performed “Never Enough” and received a Golden Buzzer, sending shockwaves throughout the industry. Loren is widely regarded as one of the industry’s greatest voices and has collaborated with Michael Bublé and toured globally with recording legends Andrea Bocelli and David Foster.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

© SQUARE ENIX



CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI



LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO

“PlayStation” and “PS5” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

