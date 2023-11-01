Fin Capital Named to Inc.’s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fin Capital, a global asset manager specializing in B2B FinTech, announced today that it was named to Inc. Business Media’s (“Inc.”) annual Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2023. Now in its fifth year, the list honors the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.





The final list recognizes 218 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth. The recognition is a testament to Fin Capital’s partnership-driven approach to unlocking innovation and growth throughout a company’s lifecycle.

“ Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders’ backs when it comes to accelerating growth,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

“ As a firm built by operators, for operators, this incredible recognition on the Inc. 2023 list of Founder-Friendly Investors underscores Fin Capital’s commitment to our founders and management teams. Fin Capital was born out of a desire to better support and partner with entrepreneurs who are building the next generation of FinTech software companies. We take great pride in the deep level of partnership we provide, and being recognized in this way is a testament to the time and effort that every member of the Fin Capital team puts into driving impact for our portfolio companies,” commented Logan Allin, Founder and Managing Partner at Fin Capital.

Fin Capital is a global, full-lifecycle asset manager focused exclusively on B2B FinTech Software. This specialization enables the firm to meet entrepreneurs at any stage in their journey and support their growth going forward. The team takes an active, value-added approach, leveraging the firm’s Operating Playbook, proprietary platform, Lighthouse, and dedicated Platform Team to steward portfolio companies, and facilitate collaboration, knowledge sharing, and network management across stakeholders.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

This list is the opinion of the party conferring the list and not of Fin Capital. Business Media issued the Founder-Friendly Investors of 2023 on October 31, 2023. Fin Capital paid an application fee. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Fin Capital

Founded in 2018, Fin Capital is a global asset manager focused on full lifecycle investing in B2B FinTech software companies. Fin Capital is passionate about rolling up its sleeves and partnering with repeat entrepreneurs that have deep financial services experience, differentiated products, and a global mindset. Fin is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, London, Miami, and New York. To learn more, visit www.fin.capital.

Contacts

Eva Pullano



Head of Marketing & Communications



press@fin.capital