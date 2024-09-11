Fika Ventures Announces $160 Million Fund IV to Back B2B Software Founders and Continue Providing Tireless Support

With this new fund, Fika continues its disciplined, high-touch approach to collaborating with extraordinary entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fika Ventures, a B2B-focused early-stage fund, today announced the close of its $160 million Fund IV. The new fund brings Fika’s total assets under management to over half a billion dollars since its founding in 2016. With Fund IV, Fika will continue its proven strategy of leading pre-seed and seed rounds in B2B software companies across sectors like vertical SaaS, fintech, commerce enablement, marketplaces and healthcare, particularly those harnessing AI to drive innovation.





“At Fika, venture capital isn’t just about writing checks — it’s about building real, lasting partnerships with extraordinary founders,” said TX Zhuo, General Partner at Fika Ventures. “With Fund IV, we are deepening our commitment to providing hands-on collaboration and unwavering support to entrepreneurs through every stage of the company-building journey.”

Fika’s investment thesis is rooted in the belief that early-stage B2B founders benefit from investors who not only provide capital, but also roll up their sleeves and work side-by-side with founders to tackle challenges big and small. The firm intentionally kept Fund IV the same size as Fund III, despite significant LP demand, to maintain a concentrated portfolio and ensure the team has the bandwidth to continue delivering high-touch support to every founder.

Since 2016, the Los Angeles-based fund has distinguished itself through its disciplined investment approach and steadfast commitment to its core values, which emphasize service, humility, apprenticeship and an allegiance to founders above all else. The firm takes inspiration from the Swedish custom of fika, the daily practice of taking a break to connect with others; connection is a guiding principle for the Fika team’s approach to relationship-building.

“Our job is to earn the right to be true partners to our founders by providing tangible, high-impact assistance from Day One,” said John Chen, General Partner at Fika. “With Fund IV, we are doubling down on our proven model of serving as an extension of our founders’ teams and working tirelessly to help them scale.”

Fund IV also marks an expansion of the Fika team, with Arteen Arabshahi rejoining as General Partner after a successful tenure at Route. The fund also announced the promotions of Natalie Paz to CFO and Gabriella Brignardello to Principal, reflecting Fika’s commitment to developing talent from within through its apprenticeship model.

Together, the Fika senior leadership team — consisting of TX Zhuo, John Chen and Arteen Arabshahi as General Partners, and Matt Hersh as Operating Partner — has worked together for over a decade in multiple capacities. The entire Fika team brings a wealth of operating experience and an extensive track record of helping B2B founders achieve milestones including key hires, pivotal partnerships and successful fundraises.

Fika’s hands-on approach has had a deep impact on the founders they’ve backed. “The Fika team have been invaluable partners to Payabli,” said Jo Elias Phillips, CEO of Payabli. “Time and again they’ve been accretive and trusted partners, from finding us new hires and advisors to introducing us to prospects and providing strategic guidance in all facets of scaling a hyper-growth startup.”

“Being a founder is less lonely with Fika,” added Jake Cronin, CEO of Siro. “They have our backs any time of day, any day of the week.”

Fika Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on B2B software startups, with an emphasis on pre-Series A companies. Our expertise spans vertical SaaS, fintech, commerce enablement, healthcare and marketplaces, particularly those harnessing AI to drive innovation. We pride ourselves on a hands-on, collaborative approach, viewing ourselves as true partners in building businesses. Fika has raised four funds and invested in over 80 B2B software companies, with 10 exits and counting. Notable investments include BuildOps, Atticus, Payabli, OpenPath, Edge Impulse, Noyo and Papaya Payments. For more information, visit www.fika.vc.

