Fifth Annual 6sense Breakthrough Customer Event Showcases Revenue Impact of AI

Breakthrough Awards celebrate exceptional customer accomplishments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, concluded its fifth annual Breakthrough customer conference this week in Frisco, Texas bringing together more than a thousand sales and marketing leaders. Attendees participated in three days of immersive sessions, discussions with peers, and targeted meetings aimed at identifying opportunities to address go-to-market (GTM) challenges.





In his opening keynote, Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense, shared the history of the company’s decade-long experience bringing AI and data together to revolutionize how B2B companies grow revenue. Zintak challenged GTM leaders to drive change within their organizations by embracing technology to work smarter, not harder.

The event marked a significant year for 6sense, which continues to innovate and leverage predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and generative AI into new and enhanced solutions for its customers. Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-founder of 6sense, spoke about the transformative impact of AI as revenue teams now have the intelligence and technology to uplevel and scale their GTM strategies. Latané Conant, Chief Revenue Officer of 6sense, highlighted the antidote to the prevailing ‘do more’ mindset and the increasing pressure she termed ‘B2B inflation’, by inspiring leaders to reimagine their approach to work.

2023 Breakthrough Award Winners

The event also crowned the winners of the 2023 Breakthrough Awards, which highlighted outstanding customer achievements across eight categories. Winners were selected based on organizational impact, platform knowledge, and creative use of 6sense Revenue AI™ for measurable outcomes.

“Each year we look forward to being together with our customers in such a dynamic and energetic setting. A personal highlight for me is honoring their exceptional achievements,” said Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer at 6sense. “Our Breakthrough winners across each category embody the spirit of what can be accomplished when sales and marketing teams are aligned in their GTM strategies. We are truly privileged to work with such a diverse roster of customers and we are thrilled to put a spotlight on them.”

The 2023 6sense Breakthrough Award honorees include:

Fastest Time to Value: Vertiv

Vertiv One Revenue Team: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Ecosystem Fusion: Coveo

Coveo Nimble Marketing: HR Acuity

HR Acuity Efficiency Experts: Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Sales Success: Ivanti

Ivanti Ad Campaign of the Year: Udacity, Inc.

Udacity, Inc. ABM Program of the Year: Blue Yonder

Breakthrough continues to be the premier industry event for sales and marketing teams to glean inspiration and new ideas to make a real impact within their organization. Every Breakthrough presentation, session and experience is designed to provide leaders and practitioners with actionable solutions to kickstart innovation and better solve their day-to-day pipeline and revenue creation challenges.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

Contacts

Heather Gianfelice



6sense Public Relations



heather.gianfelice@6sense.com