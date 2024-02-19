Fiesta Mart Saddles Up for 29th Year of RODEOHOUSTON with Go Tejano Day Sponsorship

Fiesta Mart presents Go Tejano Day, scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, featuring a performance by the legendary band Los Tigres Del Norte

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiesta Mart, where Texans shop for big savings and variety since 1972, announces its 29th consecutive year as a sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Fiesta Mart will present the Go Tejano Day featuring a headlining performance by Los Tigres Del Norte on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and celebrate RODEOHOUSTON with a parade float and roundup of in-store celebrations during March.





Go Tejano Day, a highlight of the RODEOHOUSTON season that runs from Feb. 27 to March 17, celebrates the rich heritage of Tejano music and culture. This year’s marquee musical act, 7-time Grammy, and 12-time Latin Grammy award winner, Los Tigres Del Norte, returns to the Rodeo following their last performance in 2019, which drew a record-breaking concert crowd.

“Fiesta Mart is dedicated to celebrating the culture of our diverse communities,” said Mitch Willis, Senior Regional Director for Fiesta Mart. “As we celebrate our 29th year sponsoring RODEOHOUSTON, Fiesta Mart is excited to join all of the festivities that make this annual event such an important tradition in Houston. We invite the community to visit our stores and experience the many flavors that make Texas such a unique place to live and work.”

Customers can score tickets for Go Tejano Day and other concert headliners by tuning into daily giveaways on Fiesta Mart’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Several stores across the greater Houston area will also host special events capturing the spirit of the rodeo season throughout this 4-week celebration. To view a list of participating stores, visit fiestamart.com/HoustonRodeo.

In 2023, Fiesta Mart marked the return of the downtown Houston Rodeo parade with a 30-foot float inspired by the store’s Tejano heritage, earning the award for Best Theme. This year’s float for the Downtown Rodeo Parade on Saturday, February 24, will reflect Fiesta’s Texas roots while celebrating its longtime sponsorship of Go Tejano Day. The float’s design will serve as a celebration of Texas, embracing the elements of food, music and the diverse culture that defines the Lone Star State.

Fiesta Mart recently remodeled more than 30 store locations across Texas, including several in the greater Houston area. The remodeled stores will provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience and a wider range of value-priced foods and specialty produce that Fiesta Mart is known for. The initial 30 remodels in Houston represent the first phase of a multi-year plan that will ultimately include all Fiesta Mart stores by the end of 2024.

For more information about Fiesta Mart, please visit fiestamart.com or follow us @FiestaMartOfficial on Facebook and Instagram.

About Fiesta Mart

With more than 50 years in operation, Fiesta Mart is an international and specialty grocery retailer proudly serving Texas since 1972. Featuring favorite foods and specialty produce from Mexico, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, South America, and other places around the globe, Fiesta Mart offers an eclectic, full-service assortment of value-priced products to diverse communities representing more than 100 countries of origin. In addition to a vast selection of center-store groceries, customers will find fresh quality meats and seafood, in-house tortillerias, made-from-scratch bakeries and pan dulce departments, and in-house cafes as well as beer and fine wine. Fiesta is a proud corporate citizen proudly supporting local charities, educational programs and community events. Fiesta Mart is part of Chedraui USA, a leading grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 378 store locations across three banners, including El Super and Smart & Final. For more information, visit fiestamart.com.

Contacts

Staci Torgeson



KCPR for Fiesta Mart



press@chedrauiusa.com