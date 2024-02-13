Fierce Healthcare Names Lightbeam Health Solutions a “Fierce 15” Company of 2024

Lightbeam earns recognition as a “Fierce 15” Company of 2024, acknowledge for pioneering impact in shaping the future of healthcare

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VBC—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and services, today announces that Fierce Healthcare has named it as one of 2024’s “Fierce 15” healthcare companies. The annual special report features the most innovative private healthcare companies looking to change the face of the industry.





“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from Fierce Healthcare as Lightbeam’s world-class team and innovative client-partners pioneer positive change in the healthcare industry,” says Blake Marggraff, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to innovation and impact. Leveraging our combined strengths in robust population-level analytics, Best in KLAS® remote patient monitoring, and health equity and clinical AI, we will continue to deliver scalable, operationally aligned solutions that drive positive outcomes across all contracts and value models.”

The Fierce 15 champions “fierce” innovation and creativity in the face of an ever-changing healthcare landscape. After evaluating hundreds of companies, Lightbeam stood out as a results-driven technology solution that embraces change while introducing upgraded services and technology to meet evolving needs. In 2023, Lightbeam helped MSSP ACOs generate a total of $509M in savings and managed care for 1.1 million patients. Across all value-based care programs, Lightbeam’s client-partners have generated estimated total savings of more than $4 billion.

“For the past six years, we have assessed hundreds of private companies for inclusion in the ‘Fierce 15’ special report. The selection spans diverse sectors within the industry, from primary care and health payers to health technology and AI-enabled software,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “Our special report celebrates innovation and creativity in the face of intense competition.”

Lightbeam’s Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® solution, CareSignal, ranked #1 Best in KLAS® 2024 for Remote Patient Monitoring with a 91.1% customer satisfaction score. Paired with Lightbeam’s integrated analytics and prescriptive AI, Lightbeam’s robust solution accelerates value-based care performance by enabling payers and providers to orchestrate clinical and financial outcomes. Healthcare leaders wishing to learn more about strategies for deploying technology to proactively pinpoint patients needing support are invited to register for our upcoming webinar, “Creating a Virtuous Cycle: Proactive Care Improves Outcomes & Staff Satisfaction,” on February 15th at 11am CST with AMGA. To learn more, request a demo or visit the Lightbeam booth #3201 at HIMSS at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, March 11 – 15, 2024.

