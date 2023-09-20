Fieldpiece Instruments Honored With Cultural Excellence Award by Kepner-Tregoe

Critical Thinking Culture is a canon for HVACR Instruments Manufacturer

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fieldpiece Instruments, the leading manufacturer of HVACR tools pros trust, announced they were recognized with the prestigious Kepner-Tregoe Critical Thinking Cultural Excellence Award. Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is the pioneer of rational process development, and the KT Excellence award is bestowed to an organization that displays outstanding performance in developing an environment and support structure that enables critical thinking skills to flourish and thrive.









Fieldpiece’s nomination was remarkable given that over 100 award submissions were received from companies worldwide. After a successful implementation of the KT methodology, the leadership team developed a solid plan for encouraging process excellence in all areas related to operational performance and client satisfaction. The overall impact was a laser-focused drive toward the successful implementation of its 3-year strategic plan. For this truly outstanding achievement, Fieldpiece was recognized as a global benchmark and has now become part of the historical record and legacy of having won a coveted KT Global Excellence Award.

“KT methodology is one of the foundational tools we use to help align our thinking and continuously innovate,” stated Cameron Rouns, chief executive officer of Fieldpiece. He continued, “The ability to create a systematic way of driving organization-wide critical thinking skills in areas such as problem solving, decision and root-cause analysis, as well as opportunity assessments for business improvements and team engagement, allow us to thrive. We are honored to be recognized for developing these core values as an integral part of our operating model.”

ABOUT FIELDPIECE: Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative technology company focused on helping industry professionals do their jobs easier, faster, and better. It delivers on this promise through industry-leading devices and a broad range of professional-grade tools and technology inspired by real-world application and field use. Fieldpiece is focused on serving the HVACR industry exclusively, enabling HVACR professionals to become masters of the trade. Discover more at www.fieldpiece.com, and follow Fieldpiece on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT KEPNER-TREGOE: Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.

