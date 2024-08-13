FidoCure Receives Patent for AI-Driven Drug Development, Accelerating a Novel Portfolio of Precision Therapeutic for Cancer

This breakthrough patent signifies a pivotal shift in animal health. FidoCure’s AI-driven approach is set to transform the way drugs are developed for dogs with cancer, ushering in a new era of targeted and well-tolerated therapies.





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FidoCure today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company an industry-first patent for a novel targeted therapy and biomarker for canine cancer. This breakthrough was accelerated by an AI-driven approach, leveraging real-world evidence from veterinary clinical data to enable a more efficient and accessible method of treating canine cancer. FidoCure’s early data indicates that this therapy may be more efficacious than conventional treatments. FidoCure will be seeking FDA approval for products.

Cancer, affecting 6 million US dogs yearly, lacks adequate treatment. The patent, assigned U.S. Patent No. 12036281-B2, is the first of its kind and covers a novel treatment approach guided by mutation profiling for managing bladder cancer in canine patients. Co-founders Christina Lopes and Benjamin Lewis, and other key FidoCure team members, are listed as the inventors. The patent protects FidoCure’s technology for 20 years from its priority date.

“ Bladder cancer in dogs is an unmet need as traditional chemotherapy and radiation therapy are often ineffective, cause toxic side effects, and are expensive,” said One Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerald Post.

FidoCure is ushering in a new era of accelerated cancer therapeutics for beloved pets. The company’s global approach is further strengthened by eight pending patents, covering novel therapies and biomarkers.

“ This patent acknowledges the uniqueness of our approach, which has consistently demonstrated that it can transform outcomes for pet dogs with cancer while improving the quality of life for the patients,” said FidoCure CEO Christina Lopes. “ Receiving a patent is an important milestone on our mission to increase access to lifesaving treatments for pet dogs with cancer.”

FidoCure is an AI-driven precision oncology company that is transforming cancer care for dogs. FidoCure has created the world’s largest canine cancer dataset, with over 2 billion data points collected from patients treated in its network of 1,350 veterinary clinics. Learn more at www.fidocure.com.

