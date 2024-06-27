FICO’s Dr. Scott Zoldi Honored as an American Banker 2024 Innovator of the Year

Chief Analytics Officer earns a spot on American Banker’s list for his contributions to promoting and advancing responsible AI

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FICO–Global analytics software leader FICO today announced its Chief Analytics Officer, Dr. Scott Zoldi, has been named to the list of American Banker’s 2024 Innovators of the Year.





American Banker’s Innovators of the Year award honors exceptional industry leaders who are spearheading innovation across banking and financial technology, setting the course for the industry’s future. The individuals and teams honored have driven initiatives that have substantially benefited consumers, their businesses and the sector, while demonstrating exemplary leadership, teamwork and ambition.

“I am tremendously proud to lead the innovative and industry-leading work around AI and machine learning that continues to be developed at FICO,” said Dr. Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO. “Being recognized by American Banker is a testament to our team’s dedicated pursuit of the innovative algorithms, methods and software that are enabling AI to be operationalized across the financial services industry in a responsible and ethical manner.”

Dr. Zoldi has authored more than 130 analytic patents, leading innovations around Responsible AI, Ethical AI, and blockchain for decades. With a focus in the AI blockchain for data and model governance space, he has invented an immutable ledger that is leveraged to track end-to-end provenance of the development, operationalization, and monitoring of machine learning models in a permanent manner. The solution and underlying methodology enforce the use of a corporate model development standard to ensure responsible AI practices are followed by organizations.

“From embedded banking to artificial intelligence, these bank and fintech leaders aren’t just identifying great ideas, they’re executing them,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker. “The results of their innovative initiatives provide massive benefits to customers and drive their businesses — and the industry at large — to new and interesting places.”

Among the 20 finalists, honorees were recognized at the awards dinner at American Banker’s DIGITAL BANKING conference, which took place June 24-25, 2024, at The Boca Raton resort in Florida.

Learn more about FICO Responsible AI visit – https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-responsible-ai

See a full list of honorees here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/innovators-of-the-year-2024-digital-banking

