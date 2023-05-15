FICO Names Steve Weber as Chief Financial Officer

Weber is a veteran financial executive with nearly 20 years at the company

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global analytics software company FICO announced today that Steve Weber has been appointed as chief financial officer. Weber joined FICO in 2003 and was named interim chief financial officer in January 2023, succeeding Michael McLaughlin. FICO retained a global executive search firm and executed an extensive search before selecting Weber due to his proven track record, his deep knowledge of the FICO business, and his extensive experience as a financial leader.





“ Steve stepped smoothly into the CFO role and has proven to the FICO board and leadership team that he is the best person for the role in the long term,” said Will Lansing, FICO’s chief executive officer. “ He knows our business, our strategy and our stakeholders extremely well. We have full confidence in Steve and his leadership as we continue our growth momentum and execute our strategy.”

Weber joined FICO in 2003, and before taking on the interim CFO role, served as the company’s vice president – treasurer, tax and investor relations. At FICO, he has served as head of FP&A and has led several public bond issuances, managed syndicated bank lending, stewarded due diligence and integration for mergers and acquisitions and guided strategic financial planning.

“ In my two decades at the company, I have seen FICO’s remarkable growth journey as a leader in AI, analytics and decision management,” said Weber. “ We are uniquely positioned to build on our success in the years ahead with our scores and software offerings, and I welcome the opportunity to lead FICO’s world-class finance team as CFO.”

