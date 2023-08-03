FICO Announces Earnings of $5.08 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue of $399 million vs. $349 million in prior year
BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $128.8 million, or $5.08 per share, versus $93.5 million, or $3.61 per share, in the prior year period. The current quarter earnings include a noncash reduction to income tax expense of $9.5 million, or $0.37 per share, associated with the valuation of our research and development tax credits.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.6 million versus $117.1 million in the prior year period.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $143.4 million versus $115.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $5.66 versus $4.47 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $121.8 million for the current quarter versus $115.2 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $398.7 million for the quarter as compared to $349.0 million reported in the prior year period.
“We delivered another excellent quarter, with record-setting results throughout the business,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We posted solid growth in our Scores segment, and again delivered strong ARR growth in Software.”
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:
- Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $201.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $179.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 13%. B2B revenue increased 24%, driven largely by unit price increases partially offset by declines in mortgage originations volumes. B2C revenue decreased 11% from the prior year period due to lower volumes at myFICO.com.
- Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $196.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $169.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 16%, due to increased recurring and point-in-time revenues, partially offset by decreases in services revenue. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 20% year-over-year, consisting of 53% platform ARR growth and 11% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 117% in the third quarter, with platform software at 142% and non-platform software at 109%.
Outlook
The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2023:
|
|
Previous 2023 Guidance
|
Updated 2023 Guidance
|
Revenues
|
$1.48 billion
|
$1.50 billion
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$406 million
|
$428 million
|
GAAP EPS
|
$16.15
|
$16.90
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$489 million
|
$500 million
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
$19.45
|
$19.70
The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|September 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|ASSETS:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
163,022
|
|
$
|
133,202
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
384,024
|
|
|
322,410
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
27,965
|
|
|
29,103
|
|Total current assets
|
|
575,011
|
|
|
484,715
|
|Marketable securities and investments
|
|
33,300
|
|
|
25,650
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
11,799
|
|
|
17,580
|
|Operating lease right-of-use-assets
|
|
26,597
|
|
|
36,688
|
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
777,812
|
|
|
763,084
|
|Other assets
|
|
160,050
|
|
|
114,317
|
|
$
|
1,584,569
|
|
$
|
1,442,034
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
$
|
67,101
|
|
$
|
83,521
|
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|
|
83,546
|
|
|
97,893
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
127,299
|
|
|
120,045
|
|Current maturities on debt
|
|
115,000
|
|
|
30,000
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
392,946
|
|
|
331,459
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
1,814,660
|
|
|
1,823,669
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
24,619
|
|
|
39,192
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
56,320
|
|
|
49,661
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
2,288,545
|
|
|
2,243,981
|
|Stockholders’ deficit
|
|
(703,976
|
)
|
|
(801,947
|
)
|
$
|
1,584,569
|
|
$
|
1,442,034
|
|
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|Revenues:
|On-premises and SaaS software
|
$
|
172,059
|
|
$
|
142,537
|
|
$
|
471,203
|
|
$
|
417,963
|
|Professional services
|
|
24,851
|
|
|
27,074
|
|
|
74,348
|
|
|
77,975
|
|Scores
|
|
201,778
|
|
|
179,355
|
|
|
578,273
|
|
|
532,584
|
|Total revenues
|
|
398,688
|
|
|
348,966
|
|
|
1,123,824
|
|
|
1,028,522
|
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|
|
71,846
|
|
|
78,691
|
|
|
228,221
|
|
|
219,688
|
|Research & development
|
|
41,455
|
|
|
35,880
|
|
|
118,354
|
|
|
111,247
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
108,081
|
|
|
93,248
|
|
|
301,234
|
|
|
287,710
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
275
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
1,619
|
|Gain on product line asset sale
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
(1,941
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
221,657
|
|
|
208,351
|
|
|
646,693
|
|
|
620,264
|
|Operating income
|
|
177,031
|
|
|
140,615
|
|
|
477,131
|
|
|
408,258
|
|Other expense, net
|
|
(19,244
|
)
|
|
(19,721
|
)
|
|
(63,972
|
)
|
|
(50,059
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
157,787
|
|
|
120,894
|
|
|
413,159
|
|
|
358,199
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
29,029
|
|
|
27,394
|
|
|
85,208
|
|
|
75,357
|
|Net income
|
$
|
128,758
|
|
$
|
93,500
|
|
$
|
327,951
|
|
$
|
282,842
|
|Basic earnings per share:
|
$
|
5.16
|
|
$
|
3.65
|
|
$
|
13.10
|
|
$
|
10.75
|
|Diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
5.08
|
|
$
|
3.61
|
|
$
|
12.91
|
|
$
|
10.63
|
|Shares used in computing earnings per share:
|Basic
|
|
24,959
|
|
|
25,634
|
|
|
25,040
|
|
|
26,319
|
|Diluted
|
|
25,337
|
|
|
25,867
|
|
|
25,399
|
|
|
26,608
|
|FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
327,951
|
|
$
|
282,842
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,642
|
|
|
15,819
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
89,750
|
|
|
86,363
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(93,763
|
)
|
|
(43,489
|
)
|Gain on product line asset sale
|
|
(1,941
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Other, net
|
|
(28,773
|
)
|
|
23,089
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
304,866
|
|
|
364,624
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(3,169
|
)
|
|
(5,232
|
)
|Net activity from marketable securities
|
|
(3,679
|
)
|
|
(1,447
|
)
|Proceeds from product line asset sales, net of cash transferred
|
|
(6,126
|
)
|
|
2,257
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(12,974
|
)
|
|
(4,422
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan
|
|
339,000
|
|
|
1,010,000
|
|Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan
|
|
(265,250
|
)
|
|
(855,500
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|
|
–
|
|
|
550,000
|
|Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans
|
|
15,615
|
|
|
11,117
|
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(75,443
|
)
|
|
(49,027
|
)
|Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(285,158
|
)
|
|
(1,048,027
|
)
|Other, net
|
|
–
|
|
|
(8,819
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(271,236
|
)
|
|
(390,256
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
9,164
|
|
|
(10,238
|
)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
29,820
|
|
|
(40,292
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
133,202
|
|
|
195,354
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
163,022
|
|
$
|
155,062
|
|FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
|NON-GAAP RESULTS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|GAAP net income
|
$
|
128,758
|
|
$
|
93,500
|
|
$
|
327,951
|
|
$
|
282,842
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
275
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
1,619
|
|Gain on product line asset sale
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
(1,941
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
|
32,995
|
|
|
28,549
|
|
|
89,750
|
|
|
86,363
|
|Income tax adjustments
|
|
(8,314
|
)
|
|
(6,842
|
)
|
|
(22,046
|
)
|
|
(21,012
|
)
|Excess tax benefit
|
|
(818
|
)
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
(11,734
|
)
|
|
(8,530
|
)
|Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance
|
|
(9,500
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
|
(9,500
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
143,396
|
|
$
|
115,661
|
|
$
|
373,305
|
|
$
|
341,282
|
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.08
|
|
$
|
3.61
|
|
$
|
12.91
|
|
$
|
10.63
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.06
|
|Gain on product line asset sale
|
|
–
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1.30
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
3.53
|
|
|
3.25
|
|Income tax adjustments
|
|
(0.33
|
)
|
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
(0.87
|
)
|
|
(0.79
|
)
|Excess tax benefit
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
(0.32
|
)
|Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
–
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|
|
–
|
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.66
|
|
$
|
4.47
|
|
$
|
14.70
|
|
$
|
12.83
|
|Free cash flow
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
122,623
|
|
$
|
117,140
|
|
$
|
304,866
|
|
$
|
364,624
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(793
|
)
|
|
(1,939
|
)
|
|
(3,169
|
)
|
|
(5,232
|
)
|Free cash flow
|
$
|
121,830
|
|
$
|
115,201
|
|
$
|
301,697
|
|
$
|
359,392
|
|Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
|
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Previous Fiscal 2023 Guidance
|Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance
|GAAP net income
|
$
|
406
|
|
$
|
428
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
|
124
|
|
|
124
|
|Income tax adjustments
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|Excess tax benefit
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance
|
|
–
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
489
|
|
$
|
500
|
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
16.15
|
|
$
|
16.90
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.04
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|
|
4.93
|
|
|
4.87
|
|Income tax adjustments
|
|
(1.23
|
)
|
|
(1.24
|
)
|Excess tax benefit
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
(0.49
|
)
|Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance
|
|
–
|
|
|
(0.37
|
)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
19.45
|
|
$
|
19.70
|
|Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
