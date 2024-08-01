FICO Announces Earnings of $5.05 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

Revenue of $448 million vs. $399 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $126.3 million, or $5.05 per share, versus $128.8 million, or $5.08 per share, in the prior year period. The third quarter in Fiscal 2023 included a large one-time favorable expense adjustment.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $213.3 million versus $122.6 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $156.4 million versus $143.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $6.25 versus $5.66 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $205.7 million for the current quarter versus $121.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $447.8 million for the quarter as compared to $398.7 million reported in the prior year period.

“We delivered significant growth throughout the business, with strong adoption of FICO 10 T and FICO Platform,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We are pleased to announce that we are raising our full year guidance.”

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $241.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $201.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 20%. B2B revenue increased 27%, driven largely by higher unit prices, which were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage origination volumes. B2C revenue decreased 2% from the prior year period due to lower volumes on myFICO.com business.

Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2024:

Previous 2024 Guidance Updated 2024 Guidance Revenues $1.690 billion $1.700 billion GAAP Net Income $495 million $500 million GAAP EPS $19.70 $19.90 Non-GAAP Net Income $573 million $582 million Non-GAAP EPS $22.80 $23.16

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on July 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2024 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO’s web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through July 31, 2025.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company’s Software segment’s business strategy, the Company’s ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, disruptions and uncertainties with respect to global economic conditions as well as in industries and markets of the Company and its customers, the Company’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies, its ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or the occurrence of certain other world events such as geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, the level and volatility of interest rates, the level of inflation, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an actual recession or fears of a recession, trade policies and tariffs, and political and governmental instability. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,043 $ 136,778 Accounts receivable, net 437,637 387,947 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,455 31,723 Total current assets 631,135 556,448 Marketable securities and investments 44,034 34,237 Property and equipment, net 34,128 10,966 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,087 25,703 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 776,806 774,244 Other assets 196,641 173,683 Total assets $ 1,708,831 $ 1,575,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 80,226 $ 78,487 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 92,731 102,471 Deferred revenue 149,259 136,730 Current maturities on debt 15,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 337,216 367,688 Long-term debt 2,104,943 1,811,658 Operating lease liabilities 18,420 23,903 Other liabilities 77,558 60,022 Total liabilities 2,538,137 2,263,271 Stockholders’ deficit (829,306 ) (687,990 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,708,831 $ 1,575,281

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 183,785 $ 172,059 $ 529,633 $ 471,203 Professional services 22,614 24,851 63,637 74,348 Scores 241,450 201,778 670,447 578,273 Total revenues 447,849 398,688 1,263,717 1,123,824 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 88,225 71,846 258,632 228,221 Research and development 44,217 41,455 127,732 118,354 Selling, general and administrative 124,881 108,081 340,077 301,234 Amortization of intangible assets 275 275 825 825 Gain on product line asset sale — — — (1,941 ) Total operating expenses 257,598 221,657 727,266 646,693 Operating income 190,251 177,031 536,451 477,131 Other expense, net (22,933 ) (19,244 ) (65,809 ) (63,972 ) Income before income taxes 167,318 157,787 470,642 413,159 Provision for income taxes 41,062 29,029 93,522 85,208 Net income $ 126,256 $ 128,758 $ 377,120 $ 327,951 Earnings per share: Basic $ 5.12 $ 5.16 $ 15.24 $ 13.10 Diluted $ 5.05 $ 5.08 $ 15.01 $ 12.91 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 24,646 24,959 24,743 25,040 Diluted 25,015 25,337 25,129 25,399

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 377,120 $ 327,951 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,012 11,642 Share-based compensation 109,457 89,750 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (74,700 ) (93,763 ) Gain on product line asset sale — (1,941 ) Other, net (15,403 ) (28,773 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 406,486 304,866 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,130 ) (3,169 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (11,298 ) — Net activity from marketable securities (2,006 ) (3,679 ) Cash transferred, net of proceeds, from product line asset sale — (6,126 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,434 ) (12,974 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loans 795,000 339,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loans (538,250 ) (265,250 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 15,680 15,615 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (137,223 ) (75,443 ) Repurchases of common stock (498,171 ) (285,158 ) Other, net (2,017 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (364,981 ) (271,236 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,806 ) 9,164 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,265 29,820 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 136,778 133,202 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 156,043 $ 163,022

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income $ 126,256 $ 128,758 $ 377,120 $ 327,951 Amortization of intangible assets 275 275 825 825 Gain on product line asset sale — — — (1,941 ) Share-based compensation expense 42,435 32,995 109,457 89,750 Income tax adjustments (10,939 ) (8,314 ) (27,949 ) (22,046 ) Excess tax benefit (1,636 ) (818 ) (27,345 ) (11,734 ) Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance — (9,500 ) — (9,500 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 156,391 $ 143,396 $ 432,108 $ 373,305 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.05 $ 5.08 $ 15.01 $ 12.91 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Gain on product line asset sale — — — (0.08 ) Share-based compensation expense 1.70 1.30 4.36 3.53 Income tax adjustments (0.44 ) (0.33 ) (1.11 ) (0.87 ) Excess tax benefit (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (1.09 ) (0.46 ) Adjustment to tax reserves and valuation allowance — (0.37 ) — (0.37 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.25 $ 5.66 $ 17.20 $ 14.70 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 213,331 $ 122,623 $ 406,486 $ 304,866 Capital expenditures (7,645 ) (793 ) (18,428 ) (3,169 ) Free cash flow $ 205,686 $ 121,830 $ 388,058 $ 301,697 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited) Previous Fiscal 2024 Guidance Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) GAAP net income $ 495 $ 500 Amortization of intangible assets 1 1 Share-based compensation expense 140 149 Income tax adjustments (35 ) (39 ) Excess tax benefit (28 ) (29 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 573 $ 582 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 19.70 $ 19.90 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04 0.04 Share-based compensation expense 5.57 5.93 Income tax adjustments (1.39 ) (1.55 ) Excess tax benefit (1.11 ) (1.15 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 22.80 $ 23.16 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

