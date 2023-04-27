FICO Announces Earnings of $4.00 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue of $380 million vs. $357 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $101.6 million, or $4.00 per share, versus $104.4 million, or $3.95 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $89.8 million versus $122.6 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $121.4 million versus $123.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.78 versus $4.68 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $88.3 million for the current quarter versus $120.2 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $380.3 million for the quarter as compared to $357.2 million reported in the prior year period.

“Halfway through our fiscal year we continue to deliver strong results,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We had our biggest quarter ever, with record Scores revenues and strong Software ARR growth.”

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $198.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $183.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%. B2B revenue increased 16%, driven largely by unit price increases partially offset by declines in mortgage originations volumes. B2C revenue decreased 8% from the prior year period.

revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $198.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $183.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%. B2B revenue increased 16%, driven largely by unit price increases partially offset by declines in mortgage originations volumes. B2C revenue decreased 8% from the prior year period. Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $181.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $173.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by decreases in point-in-time revenues. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 17% year-over-year, consisting of 60% platform ARR growth and 7% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 114% in the second quarter, with platform software at 146% and non-platform software at 105%.

Outlook

The company is updating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2023:

Previous 2023 Guidance Updated 2023 Guidance Revenues $1.463 billion $1.48 billion GAAP Net Income $401 million $406 million GAAP EPS $16.00 $16.15 Non-GAAP Net Income $487 million $489 million Non-GAAP EPS $19.42 $19.45

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO’s web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through April 27, 2024.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,771 $ 133,202 Accounts receivable, net 338,239 322,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,316 29,103 Total current assets 521,326 484,715 Marketable securities and investments 30,812 25,650 Property and equipment, net 13,664 17,580 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 29,638 36,688 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 775,797 763,084 Other assets 131,194 114,317 $ 1,502,431 $ 1,442,034 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 82,067 $ 83,521 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 65,863 97,893 Deferred revenue 118,348 120,045 Current maturities on debt 107,000 30,000 Total current liabilities 373,278 331,459 Long-term debt 1,817,663 1,823,669 Operating lease liabilities 28,825 39,192 Other liabilities 53,458 49,661 Total liabilities 2,273,224 2,243,981 Stockholders’ deficit (770,793 ) (801,947 ) $ 1,502,431 $ 1,442,034

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 154,584 $ 149,088 $ 299,144 $ 275,426 Professional services 27,175 24,365 49,497 50,901 Scores 198,507 183,742 376,495 353,229 Total revenues 380,266 357,195 725,136 679,556 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 79,806 71,794 156,375 140,997 Research & development 40,266 36,387 76,899 75,367 Selling, general and administrative 100,158 96,414 193,153 194,462 Amortization of intangible assets 275 543 550 1,087 Gain on product line asset sale – – (1,941 ) – Total operating expenses 220,505 205,138 425,036 411,913 Operating income 159,761 152,057 300,100 267,643 Other expense, net (22,292 ) (19,572 ) (44,728 ) (30,338 ) Income before income taxes 137,469 132,485 255,372 237,305 Provision for income taxes 35,919 28,102 56,179 47,963 Net income $ 101,550 $ 104,383 $ 199,193 $ 189,342 Basic earnings per share: $ 4.04 $ 3.99 $ 7.94 $ 7.10 Diluted earnings per share: $ 4.00 $ 3.95 $ 7.83 $ 7.02 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 25,116 26,145 25,080 26,662 Diluted 25,419 26,421 25,431 26,978

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 199,193 $ 189,342 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,294 10,656 Share-based compensation 56,755 57,814 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (68,391 ) (25,523 ) Gain on product line asset sale (1,941 ) – Other, net (11,666 ) 15,195 Net cash provided by operating activities 182,244 247,484 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,377 ) (3,293 ) Net activity from marketable securities (3,384 ) (2,628 ) Proceeds from product line asset sales, net of cash transferred (6,126 ) 2,257 Net cash used in investing activities (11,887 ) (3,664 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 228,000 800,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan (158,500 ) (806,750 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes – 550,000 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 15,217 11,117 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (73,672 ) (47,849 ) Repurchases of common stock (184,290 ) (760,861 ) Other, net – (8,819 ) Net cash used in financing activities (173,245 ) (263,162 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,457 (1,793 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,569 (21,135 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,202 195,354 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 137,771 $ 174,219

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 101,550 $ 104,383 $ 199,193 $ 189,342 Amortization of intangible assets 275 543 550 1,087 Gain on product line asset sale – – (1,941 ) – Share-based compensation expense 27,053 27,936 56,755 57,814 Income tax adjustments (6,818 ) (6,677 ) (13,732 ) (14,170 ) Excess tax benefit (612 ) (2,495 ) (10,916 ) (8,452 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 121,448 $ 123,690 $ 229,909 $ 225,621 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.00 $ 3.95 $ 7.83 $ 7.02 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.04 Gain on product line asset sale – – (0.08 ) – Share-based compensation expense 1.06 1.06 2.23 2.14 Income tax adjustments (0.27 ) (0.25 ) (0.54 ) (0.53 ) Excess tax benefit (0.02 ) (0.09 ) (0.43 ) (0.31 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.78 $ 4.68 $ 9.04 $ 8.36 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 89,803 $ 122,603 $ 182,244 $ 247,484 Capital expenditures (1,526 ) (2,398 ) (2,377 ) (3,293 ) Free cash flow $ 88,277 $ 120,205 $ 179,867 $ 244,191 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Previous Fiscal 2023

Guidance Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance GAAP net income $ 401 $ 406 Amortization of intangible assets 1 1 Share-based compensation expense 120 124 Income tax adjustments (30 ) (31 ) Excess tax benefit (5 ) (11 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 487 $ 489 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 16.00 $ 16.15 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04 0.04 Share-based compensation expense 4.78 4.93 Income tax adjustments (1.21 ) (1.23 ) Excess tax benefit (0.20 ) (0.44 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 19.42 $ 19.45 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

