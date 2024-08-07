Fiber Fast Homes Appoints New CEO to Further Fiber to the Home Internet Adoption Collaborating with Developers and Builders

InfoWest’s Randy Cosby Appointed CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiber Fast Homes, rapidly growing fiber to the home Internet service provider, announced today the appointment of Randy Cosby of St. George, UT Internet provider InfoWest as new Chief Executive Officer. Fiber Fast Homes is one of four broadband subsidiaries of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) which also includes InfoWest that Cosby co-founded 30 years ago.





Cosby will bring his experience to further Fiber Fast Homes goal of becoming a leader in collaborating with developers and builders to install fiber to the home Internet in new developments. He co-founded InfoWest in the mid-1990s in the early days of the Internet and has helped expand the provider to cover Utah and select areas of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

“We are very excited for the future of Fiber Fast Homes under Randy’s leadership,” said Max Meisinger CEO of Boston Omaha Broadband. “Randy is a skilled executive who has a deep understanding of the innerworkings of Internet service providers. He is well versed in how to grow a business and provide exceptional customer experience. We are excited for Randy in his new role.”

Cosby will be leading the team at Fiber Fast Homes as Chief Executive Officer after the departure of Scott Sampson. “Leaving Fiber Fast Homes is bittersweet. I am incredibly proud of what this team has built over the years,” said Sampson, former CEO of Fiber Fast Homes. “I know Fiber Fast Homes is in great hands under Randy’s leadership and he will do amazing things going forward and I am excited for him and the future.”

Cosby will maintain his position as Executive Vice President at InfoWest while leading the expansion of Fiber Fast Homes. His extensive background began when he launched InfoWest, one of the earliest independent ISPs in Utah, in 1994. Cosby has served in executive roles as the company evolved including customer support, finance, and the rollout of new technologies such as DSL, Cable, wireless and fiber broadband. He graduated from Utah Tech University (formerly Dixie State University) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He was named one of Utah’s 40 under 40 by Utah Business Magazine in 2005 and was later named as an Executive Excellence honoree also by Utah Business Magazine in 2024.

About Fiber Fast Homes

Fiber Fast Homes is a fiber to the home Internet service provider that partners with developers and builders to provide fiber Internet at Gig speeds. Fiber Fast Homes offers service to new home and build-to-rent communities across the country. They take pride in the high quality of customer service they provide to both their partners and their community residents. Fiber Fast Homes is a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC).

