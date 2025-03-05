Fiber Broadband Association Defines PON Splitter Architectures for Smarter Fiber Deployments

Latest resource provides clarity on splitter terminology and deployment strategies for efficient FTTx networks

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) announced the release of its latest resource in its Fiber 101 Series, “Introduction to Passive Optical Network Splitter Architectures,” developed by the FBA Technology Committee. The purpose of the guide is to demystify the terminology, configurations, and best practices associated with PON splitter deployment. This foundational document explores how splitter architecture choices impact fiber counts, splicing, and customer connections while setting the stage for a more detailed follow-up analysis of centralized versus distributed splitting architectures.

“The splitter architecture selected for a Passive Optical Network directly influences the cost-efficiency and scalability of deploying and maintaining Fiber-To-The-X (FTTx) networks,” said John George, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering and Fusion Splicers at OFS. “With the current unprecedented scale of fiber deployment, providing clear, actionable insights is essential to help service providers, utilities, and other stakeholders build smarter networks that serve more communities. This guide reflects FBA’s commitment to equipping the industry with critical knowledge and resources.”

The guide introduces key concepts and configurations for splitter deployment, including:

Centralized splitter architectures, where splitters are housed in a central office or Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH).

Distributed splitter architectures, which place splitters closer to customers and pedestals or closures.

Technical considerations such as power split ratios (e.g., 1x32, 1x64) and their implications for network performance.

Emerging practices like unbalanced splits.

“Our members have voiced a need for greater clarity around PON splitter terminology and deployment methods,” said Deborah Kish, Vice President of Research and Workforce Development at the Fiber Broadband Association. “This guide serves as a shared foundation for understanding and deploying PON splitter architectures, enabling informed decisions that will drive successful fiber broadband initiatives.”

This guide is the latest addition to FBA's library of resources designed to accelerate digital equity and connectivity through fiber broadband innovation. For more insights on fiber broadband trends and industry developments, sign up for the Fiber Broadband Association’s weekly newsletter here.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

Press Contact:

Christy Barbaran

Connect2 Communications for the Fiber Broadband Association

FBA@connect2comm.com