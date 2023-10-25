FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Breaks Willow Springs International Raceway Lap Record in Its Class, Previously Held by a Lamborghini Urus, and Faraday Future Delivers New Vehicle to World Champion Race Car Driver Justin Bell

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Justin Bell, one of FF’s Developer Co-Creation Officers, has taken delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance. The delivery took place at the “Delivery Co-Creation Day” at Willow Springs International Raceway. In addition, the FF 91 2.0 also beat the best lap time in its class, previously recorded by a Lamborghini Urus, with a time of 1:28:13 at FF’s Willow Springs “Racetrack Co-Creation Day.”









In a racing career that spanned 25 years, Justin Bell won the 1997 FIA GT World Championship and the 1998 Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as numerous victories and podium finishes in all forms of the sport. Mr. Bell currently hosts The Torque Show and Drive to Wynn, a racing podcast broadcast live from inside Blue Wire Studios at Wynn Las Vegas.

Five-time Le Mans 24 hours winner Derek Bell and Justin Bell recently became FF Developer Co-Creation Officers and FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance users. Together, they will collaborate with FF to drive continuous enhancements in the “FF aiHyper 6X4 Architecture 2.0” and the “All-Ability aiHypercar,” leading improvements in Propulsion Hyper, Handling Hyper, and AI Hyper capabilities. FF plans to collectively create the most All Hyper AI EV in the world and conquer the world’s most famous racetracks – Nürburgring Nordschleife, Le Mans, Silverstone, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and others.

“We are thrilled that Justin is officially an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user and FF Developer Co-Creation Officer,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “As the ‘FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan’ advances, we will maintain ‘All Hyper’ as our primary strategy, relying on these elite racers and other experts to help us build the world’s greatest AI EV and spearheading FF into a leadership position in the AI EV era.”

“Today we just witnessed the FF 91 2.0 beat the Lamborghini Urus with a lap record of 1:28:13 in this ‘elephant vs. cheetah’ showdown,” said YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer of FF. “The FF 91 2.0, despite weighing over 6,000 pounds, outperformed the best lap time in its class put up by the 4,800-pound Lamborghini Urus. FF has once again defied traditional perceptions of physics in the automotive industry. It showcases the Ultimate AI TechLuxury EV performance on the fastest track in the West.”

The FF 91 2.0 Futurists Alliance boasts an acceleration-to-weight ratio of only 0.78 that more than doubles the Ferrari SF90’s 1.59. The exceptional range-to-weight ratio of 136 delivers the undisputed best-in-class performance. With Derek, Justin, and other world Champion race car drivers on board, they’ll join FF in unleashing the full potential of the FF 91 2.0 and set and reset new records for production cars in the AI EV era.

