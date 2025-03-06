Fetch Agent Revolutionizes the Homebuying Experience With First-to-Market Platform Connecting Homebuyers and Agents

A smarter way to buy with transparency, choice, and connection—Fetch Agent simplifies real estate matchmaking in a post-NAR settlement world

LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fetch Agent™, the cutting-edge platform that humanizes the house-hunting experience by seamlessly connecting homebuyers directly with buyer’s agents to find their next home, is now available to homebuyers and agents nationwide. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement drastically shifted how real estate works. With commissions now negotiable, Fetch Agent eliminates the guesswork and is the only platform empowering serious homebuyers to find the right agent who aligns with their budget and goals while enabling buyer agents to stand out by showcasing their value and commission structure to pre-qualified buyers.

For homebuyers, Fetch Agent is a free, customizable, and user-friendly experience that puts control back in their hands to make informed decisions. Buyers can select if they have a home in mind or need help with their search, choose their agent payment model (flat fee, traditional commission, or hourly), then:

Connect with agents from the start who align with their preferences such as location, years of experience, and specialties including working with first-time home buyers or military relocations, and easily read reviews from homebuyers who have worked with them before.

Review upfront details on services, fees, and clear contract terms before selecting an agent, resulting in cost savings and transparency.

Save time from endless scrolling on home listing sites that do not connect buyers with the right expert to guide them through the process.

For real estate agents, Fetch Agent is a powerful tool to connect with serious homebuyers who value local expertise and human connection. Agents can:

Showcase their expertise and personality to stand out in a competitive market.

Engage directly and quickly with motivated home buyers to build their client base and reputation.

Streamline transactions by transparently communicating their fee structure and connecting with aligned homebuyers to solidify a mutually beneficial arrangement.

“Homebuying should be personal, not just transactional,” said Gia Jurosky, Director of Communications at Fetch Agent. “For many Americans, buying a home is the most important financial decision they’ll ever make. Unfortunately, current home listing sites lose sight of the human element that’s so critical to ensuring success in a competitive market. Fetch Agent puts people first by connecting motivated buyers directly with agents who truly understand their needs and the market they seek to buy in. We’re shifting the focus from the perfect property to the perfect person, redefining how real estate connections are made and how the American Dream of owning a home is achieved.”

Fetch Agent’s transparent, user-driven platform allows homebuyers to make smarter decisions and helps real estate agents better serve their clients. Interested homebuyers can sign up at www.fetchagent.com, and interested agents can sign up at www.tryfetchagent.com.

About Fetch Agent:

Fetch Agent is a groundbreaking platform connecting homebuyers with real estate agents through a seamless, transparent, and personalized process. Designed for the modern real estate market and its challenges, Fetch Agent is transforming how homebuyers and agents collaborate.

Media Contact

Britni Ackrivo

Gregory FCA

backrivo@gregoryfca.com

484-504-9920