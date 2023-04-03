Ferry-Morse Launches ‘Ask Our Gardening Community’ Live Q&A

Live, online chat function features advice for gardeners from gardeners

NORTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ferrymorseseed—Ferry-Morse, one of the leading and oldest gardening seed brands in the United States, part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), today announced its new ‘Ask Our Gardening Community,’ a live digital Q&A center for both experienced and budding gardeners. The free online gardening community features advice from brand ambassadors, passionate gardening experts, who are ready to provide tips, resources and advice for any gardening question at FerryMorse.com.





Ferry-Morse continues to modernize the seed category by introducing helpful digital resources that educate and support gardeners in every step of their journeys. This new live chat will bring real-time education to a category that has historically provided limited, seasonal guidance to its users.

“We know that gardening is an activity that comes with lots of questions such as, What are the best beginner vegetables? Or What are the most vibrant flowers for a container garden?” said Rebecca Sears, CMO and Resident Green Thumb at Ferry-Morse. “We’re thrilled to launch this live Q&A function and are ready to continue to support our fellow gardeners so they can have a more successful and enjoyable season.”

Consumers can access the Q&A chat function from home, in their gardens or while shopping at their local garden center to get their questions answered from anywhere. Ferry-Morse designed the new offering to be an online community for gardeners to support each other.

The launch of Ask Our Gardening Community joins several other digital resources from the brand. Last year, Ferry-Morse launched its Garden Matchmaker tool, a first-in-its-category quiz that provides personalized seed and plant recommendations, as well as its blog, The Greenhouse, that offers tips and advice for every step of the growing season.

The Ferry-Morse Rewards Program gives consumers the opportunity to earn points while stocking their garden supplies and redeem them for exclusive offers such as free shipping, access to bonus rewards events, birthday bonuses and much more. Ferry-Morse Rewards Program members earn one point per digital dollar spent and will unlock perks and savings as they reach different levels. Members can also earn points in other ways beyond their online spending, including signing up for the Ferry-Morse newsletter, tagging the brand on social media or writing a product review.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed businesses in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, visit ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

