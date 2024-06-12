Ferrous Systems Announces Membership in Safety-Critical Rust Consortium

New group dedicated to the responsible use of Rust in safety-critical software.

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmbeddedSoftware—Ferrous Systems, a leading Rust consultancy and developer of the first open-source qualified Rust compiler toolchain for safety- and mission-critical systems, is pleased to announce its membership in the Rust Foundation’s new Safety-Critical Rust Consortium. The primary objective of this group will be to support the responsible use of the Rust programming language in safety-critical software — systems whose failure can impact human life or cause severe environmental or property harm.





“Ferrous Systems has been leading the discussion about safety-critical Rust since 2019 and was the first to offer a qualified Rust compiler, Ferrocene, in 2023,” said Florian Gilcher, Managing Director of Ferrous Systems. “We are thrilled that the topic is being recognized by the Rust Foundation, and we look forward to working with fellow consortium members to make Rust a first-class language for embedded systems at the highest security levels.”

About Ferrocene

Ferrocene is the first open-source qualified Rust compiler toolchain for safety- and mission-critical applications. It is qualified for automotive (ISO 26262, ASIL-D) and industrial development (IEC 61508, SIL4) with more coming soon. The latest release, Ferrocene 24.05, is currently qualified for use on x86-64 Linux, targeting 64-bit Arm platforms. Support for 32-bit Arm, RISC-V and WASM targets, as well as Windows and macOS host machines, is currently available in early-access for non-qualified use cases. The source code of Ferrocene is fully open source under the MIT OR Apache-2.0 license, including the full qualification documents and can be found at https://ferrocene.dev/. Ferrocene licenses are conscientiously priced and available to both individuals and enterprises.

About Ferrous Systems

Ferrous Systems is a Berlin-based Rust consultancy with a collective 100 years of experience working with Rust. We provide training courses for programmers interested in furthering their Rust skills as well as customized training programs for corporate software development teams. Our flagship product, Ferrocene, is the first open-source qualified Rust compiler toolchain for safety- and mission-critical applications, such as automotive and industrial development. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly at: https://ferrous-systems.com/contact/.

