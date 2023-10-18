Ferrara Candy Company to Acquire Jelly Belly Candy Company

Transaction to add well-known, family-owned candy brands to Ferrara’s fast-growing platform

CHICAGO & FAIRFIELD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ferrara Candy Company (“Ferrara”) today announced an agreement to acquire Jelly Belly Candy Company (“Jelly Belly”) through CTH Invest, the lead holding company of Ferrara. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The proposed acquisition would combine Jelly Belly Candy Company’s more than 100 flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly beans and gourmet specialty confections with Ferrara’s broad portfolio of sugar candies. Once the acquisition closes, nearly 800 global Jelly Belly employees and its facilities in California, Illinois, and Thailand will join the Ferrara organization. Jeff Brown, who is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Distribution of Jelly Belly, will become its Chief Executive Officer.

Jelly Belly Candy Company’s roots date back to its founding in Illinois in 1869 and it has continued to be family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of the Rowland candy-making family. Its signature brand of Jelly Belly® jelly beans has been one of the most loved and recognizable candy products in the world since its introduction in 1976. Its extensive portfolio includes more than 100 flavors of its well-known jelly beans and a wide variety of other candies. The company is also well-known for its specialty retail confections, including jelly bean lines such as BeanBoozled® jelly beans and Sport Beans® Energizing jelly beans®. Today, Jelly Belly distributes its products in more than 60 countries across five continents and has a strong track record of sustained and profitable growth.

Headquartered in Chicago for more than 115 years and privately owned, Ferrara is the leading U.S. sugar confections company and the manufacturer of 20 beloved brands such as Black Forest®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, and Trolli®. Ferrara is a Ferrero related company.

“As we considered the future of Jelly Belly Candy Company, we have been steadfast in our commitment to create a win-win situation for our employees, consumers, and products,” said Herman Rowland, Sr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jelly Belly. “When I met with the Ferrara team, I recognized a like-minded group that shares our knowledge and passion for the candy business and has the talent and resources to grow our products and the careers of our people around the world. I am confident of the continued success of Jelly Belly as part of the Ferrara portfolio.”

“Since our inception almost a century and a half ago, Jelly Belly Candy Company has been focused on providing exciting new flavors and continuous innovation, and we are extremely proud of the deep affinity we’ve built with our fans around the world,” said Lisa Brasher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jelly Belly. “Ferrara’s interest reflects the substantial value of our storied brand, built on our team’s many successes, and the opportunity to drive continued growth. We look forward to being a part of this impressive company.”

“We are excited to bring Jelly Belly’s imaginative products and talented team into the Ferrara community,” said Marco Capurso, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrara. “Our dedication to creating high-quality, innovative sugar confections for the world and our deep relationships with retailers aligns perfectly with the Jelly Belly track record and passion for quality, reliability, and customer service. We look forward to working together to build on the success of all our brands.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 and is subject to certain closing conditions.

Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Jelly Belly. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Ferrara Candy Company.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States with its broad portfolio of Ferrara products and a leader in Brazil through its Dori Alimentos products. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 7,500 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara’s innovation success has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, and China that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero related company. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly confections are sold all over the world and the company has remained family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit Jellybelly.com.

