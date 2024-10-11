Fenergo Appoints Renowned Financial Crime Partner Michael Shepard to Advisory Board

A seasoned expert with nearly four decades of experience, Shepard has served as a former Deloitte Financial Crime leader, bank executive and U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor. He will play a key role in fuelling Fenergo’s U.S. expansion and enhancing global financial crime compliance strategies.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fenergo, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the appointment of financial crime veteran Michael Shepard to its Growth Advisory Board. Shepard will leverage his extensive expertise to support Fenergo’s continued U.S. expansion, enhance global AML and financial crime compliance strategies and provide strategic guidance to support growth.





“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Shepard to Fenergo’s Growth Advisory Board,” said Marc Murphy, CEO of Fenergo. “With extensive experience in AML and financial crime, Michael brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental as we continue to expand in the U.S. market. His deep understanding of AML, sanctions and fraud, combined with his extensive connections and knowledge of global financial crime regulations, makes him the ideal advisor to help us navigate the complexities our clients face and adapt our solutions accordingly.”

Michael Shepard brings nearly four decades of expertise in financial crime risk management, specializing in areas such as anti-money laundering, sanctions, fraud and white-collar crime investigations. He has held key leadership roles across major U.S. organizations and spent the last 18 years as a principal at Deloitte, where he led the Global Financial Crime practice.

Prior to Deloitte, Shepard served as the Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Commerce Bank, N.A., (subsequently acquired by TD Bank), overseeing the transformation and daily operations of the AML, fraud and sanctions programs. He also practiced law specializing in white-collar defense, corporate investigations and financial crime compliance at Blank Rome LLP, and worked as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Shepard said about the appointment: “I am excited to join Fenergo’s Advisory Board and be part of a company that is a leader in financial crime risk management. As regulatory landscapes evolve and financial crime becomes more sophisticated, the demand for innovative, robust solutions continues to grow. Fenergo is at the forefront of helping organizations navigate these challenges with its cutting-edge KYC, AML and CLM technology. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to support the company’s U.S. expansion goals and further enhance its global presence, helping clients stay compliant and resilient in an increasingly complex environment.”

About Fenergo:



Fenergo is the leading provider of AI-powered Client Lifecycle Management (CLM), know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring solutions that digitally transform how financial institutions, asset management and fintech firms and corporates onboard and manage clients throughout their client lifecycle. Its software digitally orchestrates every client journey from initial Know your Customer (KYC) and client onboarding, automating regulatory compliance and enabling continuous monitoring throughout the client lifecycle (transaction monitoring, perpetual KYC), all the way to client offboarding. Fenergo is recognized for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise and out-of-the-box rules engine which ensures financial institutions are future-proofed against evolving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), KYC, AML, tax and prudential regulations across 120+ jurisdictions.

Contacts

Ivy Gitarts



Aspectus Group



Ivy.gitarts@aspectusgroup.com